Unmanned drop boxes used across the country by voters to cast their ballots are now banned in Wisconsin following a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court.The conservative-controlled court ruled that voters must now deliver their absentee ballots by mail or in-person to their clerks, a decision that is likely to disproportionately impact Democratic voters.The ruling could have a significant impact on the next presidential election. President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes in 2020, and the state is likely to be a battleground again in 2024.Ballot drop boxes have been used for years in Wisconsin without issue....

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO