Realme 9 Pro Plus is now available at its best price yet

Samsung makes everything under the sun… but the company hasn’t made a single drone yet (although they filed for a patent in 2021). This concept from South Korean designers Minkyo Im and Seongjin Kim, however, corrects the record. Dubbed the Public Safety Drone, this concept isn’t your average FPV drone or consumer-grade quadcopter. It is, in fact, an airborne surveillance camera that citizens can summon through an app when they’re feeling unsafe. Sort of like a watchful eye that makes sure you’re safe at all times, the Samsung Public Safety Drone (also known locally as DNDN) fills in the gap left by police personnel… because while it isn’t easy to physically respond to alerts in mere seconds, a flying drone can reach a point of interest much faster.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO