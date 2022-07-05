ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Buckeyes 2022 football schedule includes Notre Dame, Michigan home games

By Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
The Ohio State football program celebrates Ohio Stadium's 100th anniversary in 2022 and to mark the occasion, the Buckeyes will spend the entire first month of the season playing home games.

The Buckeyes' 2022 schedule features eight home games including the first five games of the season, the first two games of the Big Ten Conference schedule and the last game of 2022.

And what better way to kickoff the centennial celebration of Ohio Stadium than playing one of college football's most historic programs, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to begin the season.

The home schedule will also include 119th meeting between the Michigan Wolverines and the Buckeyes . It will be just the third time since 2001 that Buckeyes play The Game after losing the previous season.

Ohio State will enter the year likely ranked among the top five teams in the country with a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in C.J. Stroud and a new defense under coordinator Jim Knowles.

Here's a look at the 2022 Ohio State football schedule.

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio

Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio

Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State Buckeyes 2022 football schedule includes Notre Dame, Michigan home games

