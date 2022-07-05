ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Heat index up to 110 degrees expected in East Central Indiana late Tuesday

By Robin Gibson, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — A combination of high heat and humidity could prove dangerous in East Central Indiana late Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday for counties including Delaware, Henry, Madison and Randolph.

With temperatures already in the 90s plus high humidity, heat index values up to 110 degrees were expected, according to the NWS website.

More: Ask the Expert: Hot car deaths for children can happen in minutes. What you should know

Blackford and Jay counties are included in a separate heat advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday with heat index values of 100 degrees or greater.

Recommended precautions during the heat advisory include:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to cooler times in early morning or evening, and schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Heat index up to 110 degrees expected in East Central Indiana late Tuesday

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
County
Henry County, IN
City
Madison, IN
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
County
Madison County, IN
County
Randolph County, IN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Air Conditioning#Muncie Star Press
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy