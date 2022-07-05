Heat index up to 110 degrees expected in East Central Indiana late Tuesday

MUNCIE, Ind. — A combination of high heat and humidity could prove dangerous in East Central Indiana late Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday for counties including Delaware, Henry, Madison and Randolph.

With temperatures already in the 90s plus high humidity, heat index values up to 110 degrees were expected, according to the NWS website.

Blackford and Jay counties are included in a separate heat advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday with heat index values of 100 degrees or greater.

Recommended precautions during the heat advisory include:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to cooler times in early morning or evening, and schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.

