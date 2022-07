If you don’t come from Newark or work there, it’s possible your impression of New Jersey’s most populated city is limited to the few miles between Prudential Center or NJPAC and your point of entry. Perhaps, thanks to stop-and-go traffic on McCarter Highway, you gained an appreciation for what’s considered the longest mural on the East Coast, 1.39 miles of colorful homage to Newark, courtesy of more than a dozen commissioned artists. If you haven’t, you’re missing out on a modern masterpiece — one of more than 100 murals and installations throughout the city.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO