Rural Alexandria, MN Man Injured In House Explosion

HOLMES CITY -- A man was hurt in a house explosion near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just before noon on Tuesday of an explosion inside a home in Holmes City. The homeowner was the only person inside at the time. He was treated...
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 near Holdingford shortly after 6:30 a.m. The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was heading...
Authorities are investigating a home explosion that injured a rural Alexandria man. On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an explosion inside a residence near Alexandria. Authorities say the homeowner, a 62-year-old male, was the only occupant inside the home at the time, and reported he was injured by the explosion. He was treated at scene by first responders. He was then airlifted from the scene by Life Link III for treatment of his injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation.
WILLMAR, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kandiyohi County Attorney has charged two men, accusing them of firing at a police officer and bystanders in Willmar, Minnesota, on the Fourth of July. The charges say Sebastian Arevalo fired several times at a Willmar police officer and others gathered outside the house...
FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
As the search continues for six-year-old Elle Ragin, investigators are now focusing their efforts on the Mississippi River, approximately 130 miles north of the Northfield home where her mother was found dead by suicide on Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office revealed it had joined the Northfield...
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- A 55-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Morrison County on Sunday, the sheriff's office announced.The MCSO says they received reports of an accident on 203rd Street, approximately one mile north of Lastrup, in Granite Township, around 8:43 p.m.Michael Waytashek of Little Falls was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV when he appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the vehicle. Waytashek was partially ejected.Life-saving measures were immediately attempted on Waytashek, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A man and woman were both hurt in a boating accident over the weekend in Otter Tail County. The Sheriff's Office says that they received reports of a crash involving a boat near the Rush Lake Access Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a fractured ankle and a woman with broken ribs.
NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
A 55-year-old Little Falls man died in an ATV crash over the holiday weekend in north-central Minnesota. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday on 203rd Street, about a mile north of Lastrup, in Granite Township. Michael Waytashek was reportedly driving a Can-Am...
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old Freeport man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Two central Minnesota men were arrested Monday night following an exchange of gunfire with police in which no one was injured, according to the Willmar Police Department.Officers were investigating a weapons complaint on the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest just before midnight."As an officer was examining the crime scene, several individuals walked up to the area and shots were fired at the officer," the police department said. "The officer returned fire, at which time the individuals ran from the scene."Authorities then went to a home on the 600 block of Second Street Southwest to execute a search warrant. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were arrested and are being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail on possible assault charges. It's unclear if those men are the individuals who fired at police.
(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake. A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55,...
Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake.
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 78 at County Road 72 near Battle Lake just after noon. Troopers say a GMC Canyon driven by 55-year-old Tony Robert Gerlach was traveling southbound on Highway 78 while a Ford F150, driven by 29-year-old Turner Mark Blaufuss was traveling northbound on the roadway when the vehicles collided.
(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Multiple people are hurt following a crash involving a Semi-truck in Otter Tail County Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the Semi was traveling Westbound in Fergus Falls on I-94 around 6 a.m. when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all lanes on that side of the roadway.
(Willmar MN-) A rural Willmar man is dead after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. 67-year-old Tony Schmoll was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped Schmoll underneath. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department say the 911 call came in at 5:51 p.m. and emergency crews rushed to the scene in the 7000 Block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township, on the west end of Long Lake. Schmoll was dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
Comments / 0