Rural Alexandria, MN Man Injured In House Explosion

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Two central Minnesota men were arrested Monday night following an exchange of gunfire with police in which no one was injured, according to the Willmar Police Department.Officers were investigating a weapons complaint on the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest just before midnight."As an officer was examining the crime scene, several individuals walked up to the area and shots were fired at the officer," the police department said. "The officer returned fire, at which time the individuals ran from the scene."Authorities then went to a home on the 600 block of Second Street Southwest to execute a search warrant. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were arrested and are being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail on possible assault charges. It's unclear if those men are the individuals who fired at police.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO