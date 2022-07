Michael Bisping believes Alex Pereira might be the man to unseat Israel Adesanya. This past weekend, both Adesanya and Pereira fought on the main card of UFC 276, with different yet similar results. In the featured bout of the main card, Pereira turned in his best UFC performance, brutally knocking out Sean Strickland in the first round. In the main event, Adesanya was also dominant, albeit less spectacularly, winning a comfortable unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier. Given their history with one another, the two men are now once again on a collision course, and despite Adesanya’s exceptional resume in the octagon, Bisping believes Pereira could be destined to become the new champion.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO