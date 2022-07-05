ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

POLL: Should the University of Utah join the Big 12?

By Jared Turner, KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The announced departure of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten has sent shockwaves through college athletics. Speculation has run amok over what’s next. Recruited from the Mountain West Conference, the University of Utah accepted an invite to join...

kslsports.com

Utah Appears To Be Taking A Calm Approach To Conference Realignment

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.
UTAH STATE
blocku.com

Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories: July 6th Edition

With every passing hour since the Los Angeles metro area picked itself up and relocated to America’s heartland comes a new rumor about what’s next for Utah athletics and the PAC-12 at large. With contradicting information coming from all directions and a dizzying array of misinformation, it’s time to sort out the plausible from the implausible in the first of what could be many editions of “Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories”.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #42 BYU’s Masen Wake (Fullback/Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #42 is BYU’s Masen Wake (FB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UPI News

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Bluegrass Music Festival in Wasatch County

The seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly event showcasing Utah’s best Bluegrass, Ska, Celtic and Folk musicians. To talk more about the festival and give a little sneak peak of what to expect, folk singer Ryan Shupe came to Good Things Utah. He also performed his songs ‘The Sun Will Shine Again’.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Tips to tackle 100-degree heat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — With temperatures set to reach 102 degrees Friday and a hot weekend ahead, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your pets safe in the heat. According to the Centers for Disease Control, those at highest risk for heat...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

BYU student found guilty in sextortion case

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year.  Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

The Utah Asian Festival Will Be Held In Salt Lake City

Past Utah Asian Festival Performers(Image is author's) The Utah Asian Festival Committee 2022 and groups which will be putting on the 2022 Utah Asian Festival invite the public to attend the 45th Annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue has been moved this year to the Utah State Fairpark at 150 North 1000 West. It will be in the Grand Building. The hours are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Money, jobs expected to boom once Utah's old prison relocated

(KUTV) — Once Utah's old prison is relocated, money and employment are anticipated to soar. Zac Rigby spends most of his day rushing between his two Quench It! soda shop locations, one in Eagle Mountain, the other within rocks throw of the soon to be demolished state prison at the point of the mountain.
UTAH STATE

