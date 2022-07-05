ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Sinking Boat Fire Among 800 Incidents That Brought Baltimore's Bravest Out On July Fourth

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbM3w_0gVer2Wg00
A sinking boat caught fire on the 1000 block of Hull Street July Fourth in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

An overturned car. A fire on a sinking boat. Dozens of apartments ablaze.

These are just some of the 800 calls that Baltimore's bravest responded to on the Fourth of July.

At the intersection of Gold Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a motor vehicle crash led to a partial building collapse, officials said.

Multiple apartment and dwelling fires were also reported to local fire agencies.

Some crews worked through the night to answer more than 800 emergency calls that were made by local residents, hundreds more than a typical day.

Calls weren't just limited to fire emergencies, including multiple reported crashes, overturned vehicles, and even a sinking boat that caught fire.

Not even Mother Nature cooperated with first responders, with a sinkhole forming in the 700 block of East North Avenue.

A normal day for Baltimore firefighters is only about 500 calls, according to a spokesperson from Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore Sgt. Dragged By Car Faces Long Road To Recovery: Department

The Baltimore police sergeant dragged for two blocks by a violent repeat offender remains hospitalized, his department said Thursday, July 7. Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg was "on the mend" and receiving physical therapy, and while he has a good prognosis, he faces a long road to recovery, Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police President Mike Mancuso said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Dad Gunned Down While Watching Fireworks

A loving father was trying to take in some Fourth of July fireworks over the holiday weekend when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet, according to his family. Cambridge resident Tyuane Johnson, Jr., 24, was an innocent bystander watching fireworks on Monday, July 4, when he got caught in the crossfire and was fatally hit by a bullet.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Runaways Were Out Carjacking Victims, Police Say

Three runaways from a special education school in Maryland have been arrested and charged for their roles in a Rockville carjacking, police said. The trio, who were committed to the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA), allegedly carjacked a man in broad daylight at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Pennsylvania Avenue#Traffic Accident#Gold Street
Daily Voice

Second Arrest Made In Annapolis Bank Robbery

A second suspect has been arrested in Maryland following a lengthy investigation into a May bank robbery in Anne Arundel County, authorities announced. Cambridge resident Jamaar Cornish, 34, was arrested on Thursday, July 7, according to the Annapolis Police Department, which has been investigating the robbery of Wells Fargo in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road earlier this year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, a known individual entered a residence in the unit block of Laurel Path Court in Nottingham (21236), physically assaulted the victim, and stole their phone. At just before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a known individual forcefully stole … Continue reading "Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver" The post Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Woman With Walker Killed Trying To Cross Baltimore Street

A senior woman was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while attempting to cross a Baltimore street with her walker, authorities say. Witnesses said that the 65-year-old woman was struck on the 2000 block of North Broadway shortly before 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s A Cane!’: Body Camera Footage Sheds New Light On Harford County Deputies’ Shooting Of Edgewood Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old Edgewood man killed by Harford County deputies during an April confrontation in Forest Hill was holding a cane when deputies opened fire, fatally shooting him, authorities said Thursday. That detail was made public when the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office released nearly 23 minutes of footage from the body-worn and dashboard cameras of deputies involved in the April 23 shooting. John Fauver, who was given first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene of the shooting, was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. [VIDEO: Click here to watch the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
309K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy