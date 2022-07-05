Sinking Boat Fire Among 800 Incidents That Brought Baltimore's Bravest Out On July Fourth

A sinking boat caught fire on the 1000 block of Hull Street July Fourth in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

An overturned car. A fire on a sinking boat. Dozens of apartments ablaze.

These are just some of the 800 calls that Baltimore's bravest responded to on the Fourth of July.

At the intersection of Gold Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a motor vehicle crash led to a partial building collapse, officials said.

Multiple apartment and dwelling fires were also reported to local fire agencies.

Some crews worked through the night to answer more than 800 emergency calls that were made by local residents, hundreds more than a typical day.

Calls weren't just limited to fire emergencies, including multiple reported crashes, overturned vehicles, and even a sinking boat that caught fire.

Not even Mother Nature cooperated with first responders, with a sinkhole forming in the 700 block of East North Avenue.

A normal day for Baltimore firefighters is only about 500 calls, according to a spokesperson from Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.