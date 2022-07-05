ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, NC

What’s Going On

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish...

www.thestokesnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighborhood against emergency vet clinic rezoning

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of homeowners describe their Lawndale Drive townhome complex like a Disney movie: full of trees, peace and quiet and people who love each other. Then they got a notice from the City of Greensboro. Sharon Bibby was disturbed when she opened the rezoning notice letter. “We know how much […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Opposition to new Dollar General in Sheltontown

The view from Shelton Church of the Brethren toward the proposed new Dollar General location. The rezoning sign at Quaker Road and Westfield Road announces that the parcel of land is under consideration for a zoning change. The change has been requested to allow for construction of a new Dollar General.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County barber wins $100k on snack stop

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A split-second decision has forever changed the life of an Alamance County barber. Sandra Lopez Alvarado was stopping for snacks after a July 4 get-together and decided to pick up a lottery ticket while she was there. “I wasn’t going to buy a ticket...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, NC
City
King, NC
County
Stokes County, NC
City
Walnut Cove, NC
City
Danbury, NC
City
Pine Hall, NC
City
Madison, NC
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Rocky Mount and Galax

Both the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount and the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax have announced new acts — Keller Williams and Darin and Brooke Aldridge at the Harvester, Bill and the Belles and ShadowGrass at the Blue Ridge Music Center. Keller Williams will take the stage...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
ourstate.com

9 Farm-to-Table Restaurants from Mountains to Coast

Find restaurants in your region. This café is known as “the heartbeat of Saluda.” Treat yourself to dishes like mountain trout, pork chops, and the Grains, Beans & Greens Bowl, with live music as a backdrop on Thursday and Saturday evenings. Bistro Roca — Blowing Rock.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wfdd.org

Pine Hall Elementary will remain open as district monitors enrollment

​A Stokes County elementary school that officials had discussed closing will remain open for now, despite enrollment numbers. District leaders projected that enrollment at Pine Hall for the upcoming school year would dip below 100 students, and that’s the threshold in order for the state to provide funding for a principal.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
FOX8 News

4 people shot on Fairview Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were shot overnight on Fairview Street in Greensboro, according to police. The Guilford County Sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies responded to a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Fairview Street. The Greensboro Police Department said four people...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Nancy Reynolds News

Happy Birthday to Gay Heath, Ron Harper, and Heather Johnson. Happy belated anniversary wishes to Jean and Marshall Gordy celebrating 47 years together. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Claude Williamson. Claude had suffered many years with heart, lung, kidney and cancer problems. He was retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a member of the Rock House Ruritan Club and member of the Old Country Church. He passed away at the Universal Health Care in King. Funeral services were held Friday at the Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. He is survived by his wife Sue Puckett Williamson, daughters, Jennifer McHone (Jonathan), Amy Cook (Bobby), and Heather Glidewell (Dwan); 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; and one brother Joe Williamson. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Rock House Ruritan Club, 2889 NC 268 East, Pinnacle, NC 27043.
KING, NC
FOX8 News

Homes and cars graffitied in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Kernersville woke up to some surprising damage, graffiti sprayed all over cars and buildings in one apartment complex. It happened at the Lindsey Manor Apartment Homes. Mike Mitchell woke up to spray paint all over the back of his wife’s car. As he walked around the neighborhood, he noticed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hospice#Alcohol#Assisted Living#Po Box 460 Danbury
cardinalnews.org

Why is a city that’s been losing population now planning for growth?

Something happened recently that you might have missed – or, if you didn’t miss it, you might have thought it was odd. A group of important entities in Danville – involving local governments, businesses, the nonprofit community – have formed a group to prepare for “serious growth coming from the region’s many economic development successes.”
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Scooter and Oliver

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet seniors Scooter and Oliver. These boys were surrendered to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program when their owner became ill. Scooter is a Brussels Griffon mix going on 13 years old. Oliver is a poodle Shih Tzu mix going on 15 years old. These boys are in different foster homes so it is not necessary that they be adopted together. They are both very endearing and delightful to have around.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville native killed in crash on NC 87 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the identity of the person killed in a fatal Alamance County crash. Carol Martin-Barnett, 56, of Reidsville was driving north on NC-87 in a Mercedes Benz E550 and drove off of the road and struck a tree, NCDPS said. Simultaneously, a 2021 […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Action4Equity mentor accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A mentor with the non-profit Action4Equity who was working in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools was fired after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The district is now halting its work with Action4Equity as police investigate. The partnership launched in December...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
spectrumlocalnews.com

Possible motocross track to small town causes uproar

DENTON, N.C. — A new motocross track may be coming to the Township of Jackson Hill, and riders like Tyler Sink are ecstatic about it, but a family that lives close to the proposed site worries about the impacts. What You Need To Know. There are currently 35 motorcross...
DENTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy