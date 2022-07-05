What’s Going On

Happy Birthday to Gay Heath, Ron Harper, and Heather Johnson. Happy belated anniversary wishes to Jean and Marshall Gordy celebrating 47 years together. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Claude Williamson. Claude had suffered many years with heart, lung, kidney and cancer problems. He was retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a member of the Rock House Ruritan Club and member of the Old Country Church. He passed away at the Universal Health Care in King. Funeral services were held Friday at the Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. He is survived by his wife Sue Puckett Williamson, daughters, Jennifer McHone (Jonathan), Amy Cook (Bobby), and Heather Glidewell (Dwan); 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; and one brother Joe Williamson. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Rock House Ruritan Club, 2889 NC 268 East, Pinnacle, NC 27043.

KING, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO