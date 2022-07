According to police crime statistics, Milwaukee experienced historically violent years from 2020 through the first third of 2022. The increase in Milwaukee’s homicide rate was one of the top five highest in the nation. Shootings increased by 25%. Reckless driving is such a hazard that police are stretched thin to control it. According to Shepherd Express interviews with Mayor Johnson, Police Chief Norman, District Attorney John Chisholm and the Public Defender's Office, violence prevention in Milwaukee looms as the most important challenge for 2022.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO