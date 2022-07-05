ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago leaders: New federal gun law is welcome, but it's a first step only

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2V6p_0gVeqRIZ00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Political and community leaders in Chicago are hailing the recent passage of federal bipartisan gun legislation but say it’s just a first step.

Their news conference took place Tuesday at Aunt Martha’s Community Health Center on the Southeast Side, which Ald. Susan Sadlowski-Garza (10th) pointed out is adjacent to the border of Indiana, where gun laws are more relaxed.

“You can walk six blocks to the east and purchase a handgun, and it’s easier than obtaining a driver’s license,” she said.

Mayor Lightfoot says the Safer Communities Act will make “straw purchases” of weapons a federal crime for the first time.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly says the legislation also includes billions in funding for mental health programs, state “red flag” laws, community anti-violence efforts and more. It also enhances background checks for those under 21.

Father Michael Pfleger, an anti-violence crusader, praised Kelly for her efforts, which go beyond the catch phrase “thoughts and prayers.”

“After you finish praying, you’ve got to get up and do something. Or you keep praying for the same thing over and over again,” he said.

Activist Pamela Boseley, who son Terrell was gunned down in 2006, said the law’s passage is welcome. But she said we have a long way to go.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Politics
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Highland Park shooting, 2 others reminders of need for stricter gun laws, federal and state

Rabbi Gordon: “America must wake up and end this evil”. With three mass shootings happening on the Fourth of July including the killing of six people and wounding of 24 others in the Highland Park, 5 at the Parkway Gardens in Chicago and 4 in Kansas, Missouri should be a wakeup call to end the pandemic of gun violence and “the evil” and carnage it is causing innocent people including children and the elderly, black and Jewish leaders said Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
