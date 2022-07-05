Chicago leaders: New federal gun law is welcome, but it's a first step only

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Political and community leaders in Chicago are hailing the recent passage of federal bipartisan gun legislation but say it’s just a first step.

Their news conference took place Tuesday at Aunt Martha’s Community Health Center on the Southeast Side, which Ald. Susan Sadlowski-Garza (10th) pointed out is adjacent to the border of Indiana, where gun laws are more relaxed.

“You can walk six blocks to the east and purchase a handgun, and it’s easier than obtaining a driver’s license,” she said.

Mayor Lightfoot says the Safer Communities Act will make “straw purchases” of weapons a federal crime for the first time.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly says the legislation also includes billions in funding for mental health programs, state “red flag” laws, community anti-violence efforts and more. It also enhances background checks for those under 21.

Father Michael Pfleger, an anti-violence crusader, praised Kelly for her efforts, which go beyond the catch phrase “thoughts and prayers.”

“After you finish praying, you’ve got to get up and do something. Or you keep praying for the same thing over and over again,” he said.

Activist Pamela Boseley, who son Terrell was gunned down in 2006, said the law’s passage is welcome. But she said we have a long way to go.

