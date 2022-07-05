ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Documents about Silver Oaks Apartments still on hold from HUD

By Vanessa Araiza
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDMjd_0gVeqDBd00

It’s been almost three months since ABC Action News first reported on the living conditions at Silver Oaks apartments in Tampa. At the time, residents showed what appeared to be mold, rodents, and sewage issues in the complex.

The former management company, Cambridge, hired a third-party out of Jacksonville to remedy the issues. However, tenants like Vonnesha King said it was simply a band-aid.

King said she and her children are still sick and problems persist. She sent ABC Action News a video of ants taking over her wall and said ants continue to be a nuisance.

Silver Oaks receives section eight vouchers from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department. A Freedom of Information Act request was placed with HUD in April 2022 inquiring how many section eight vouchers were given in Hillsborough County.

To go more in-depth, part of the request included section eight vouchers connected to Silver Oaks, Columbus Circle, and Jackson Heights which are companies formally and currently under Cambridge Management. It was received on April 21st with a return date of May 19th.

RELATED STORY: Work crews addressing issues at Silver Oaks Apartments

On May 4th, a representative with HUD requested more information connected to the request. From June 7th to June 21st, four emails were sent to HUD inquiring about the delayed release of information. A representative said, "they were still processing the request."

On June 22nd, a new FOIA request was created on HUD's side and again a representative asked for more information. In a letter, the representative had this to say about the change:

"When your FOIA request was transferred to the appropriate component within HUD (the office in which the requested documents are most likely to be located) your Request received a new FOIA control number to reflect the transfer to the appropriate office."

ABC Action News requested an interview with a HUD representative but was declined. As to why this issue wasn't addressed in the previous emails, HUD did not provide an answer.

In the meantime, management has changed hands at the complex, Arco multifamily management based out of Maryland took over on July 1st.

A letter about the change was sent to residents noting the current issues and vowed to take action. The company is known for taking on problematic companies. A representative said they are in the process of getting things in order, but wouldn’t detail what those things are and declined an interview.

For residents like King, she’s not taking the letter at face value. For her it’s a black and white document discussing issues that are anything but.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

‘It’s a new day’ for the area’s foster system

When Family Support Services (FSS) became the lead agency for Pinellas and Pasco Counties’ child welfare system this year, the organization’s leadership knew they faced many challenges. The Florida Department of Children and Families terminated its contract with Eckerd Connects, the agency in charge of finding homes for...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Maryland State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Why is rent so high across the Bay Area?

TAMPA, Fla. - Rent increases have become more common and bigger recently leaving many asking what's behind the skyrocketing prices. New research conducted by a Florida International University economist says the cost of rent in the Bay Area has gone up about 17 percent in the last year. "I can...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Vouchers#Living Conditions#Silver Oaks Apartments#Abc Action News#Cambridge Management#Foia
fox13news.com

Old motel turns into affordable housing

Catholic Charities officially opened 13 units to low-income residents with the help of Hillsborough County funding. The nonprofit converted the former Carol Motel in Ruskin on U.S. Highway 41 into an apartment complex, using $500,000 from Catholic Charities and $1.5 million from Hillsborough County.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fox13news.com

Catholic Charities, Hillsborough County turns Ruskin motel into apartments for low-income residents

RUSKIN, Fla. - Tampa Bay’s housing crisis is forcing everyone to think creatively, including turning old motels into brand new apartments. Catholic Charities officially opened 13 units to low-income residents with the help of Hillsborough County funding last month. The nonprofit converted the former Carol Motel in Ruskin on U.S. Highway 41 into an apartment complex, using $500,000 from Catholic Charities and $1.5 million from Hillsborough County.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy