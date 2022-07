The 2022 free agency really had some good goaltending options and the Colorado Avalanche grabbed one. In a trade today, the Av’s acquired Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. In return, the Rangers were compensated well with a 2022 third round pick along with a 2022 fifth rounder. They also will get a 2023 third round selection in the deal. So, this of course means that Darcy Kuemper will be off to free agency. The Av’s just didn’t have enough cap space to keep him.

