Nestled in the southernmost portion of the Las Vegas Valley, masterplanned community Seven Hills is also one of the most exclusive and luxurious, full of custom homes that boast unique details and represent the highest level of living. And a home has just become available there, one that sits on more than an acre of land (almost unheard of in Las Vegas!) in Seven Hills’ most exclusive enclave, Terracina.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO