How a safety device hated by fans saved a Formula 1 driver’s life at the British Grand Prix

After the start of the race, AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly knocked into George Russell’s Mercedes, which then smacked into Zhou’s back wheel. The Alfa Romeo went airborne and flipped upside-down, zooming across the gravel trap and into the barriers.
Zhou escaped the horrific accident with only minor injuries thanks to advancements in safety, but 20 years ago, we might’ve been talking about another fatality in the sport.
With the invention of the halo that was protecting Zhou’s helmet, the rookie was safe from any damage the surface would have caused.
The halo is shaped like a wishbone and is made of titanium. The bar sits on top of the cockpit and wraps around the driver’s head. It was designed to sustain massive amounts of weight for any extreme accident and in the case of Zhou’s, it saved his life.
While initially met with negative reviews from the fans due to the way the halo looked aesthetically, the safety device has been crucial in many crashes.
The 2018 Belgian Grand Prix saw Fernando Alonso’s McLaren flying over Charles Leclerc’s head. Had the halo not been there, Alonso’s vehicle could have fatally injured Leclerc.
Romain Grosjean had one of the most famous accidents in recent years when his Haas went crashing into the barrier in Bahrain. Grosjean’s vehicle split in two and erupted in flames. Without the invention of the halo, he would have been decapitated.
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s battle at Monza in 2021 saw Verstappen’s vehicle land right on top of Hamilton’s head. Without the halo protecting Lewis, he would have been crushed by the wheel.
Formula 1 continues to be one of the world’s most dangerous sports. With vehicles exceeding 200 miles per hour, safety is one of the most crucial things the league has been working on. Although met with negative reviews in the beginning, the halo has been one of the most successful inventions in Formula 1 history.
For more information about Formula 1’s halo invention, click here .
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes after the seven times Formula One world champion crashed, to cheers from some in the crowd, in qualifying for Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix sprint.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes. As Max Verstappen took pole, with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines. Hamilton was the first in the wall. With just five minutes of Q3 remaining, Hamilton wrestled with his Silver Arrows through the left-hand seventh corner in Spielberg before sliding off through the gravel and into a tyre barrier.
Max Verstappen leads the championship by 34 points heading to Red Bull's home race although an action-packed British GP saw Ferrari return to winning ways, and Mercedes return to contention at the front.
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said Lewis Hamilton's and George Russell's Austrian Grand Prix qualifying crashes would hit the team in the pocket but he would rather have a quick car that went into the wall than one that was slow.
Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell missed the start of today's final practice of the Austrian Grand Prix after both drivers crashed out of qualifying yesterday. Both Mercedes hit the barrier towards the end of Q3, with Hamilton oversteering and sliding off the track at Turn 7, and Russell doing something very similar at Turn 10. The damage from these incidents was so significant that Mercedes chief Toto Wolff admitted that it was like "somebody dropping a Lego car on the floor".
Hamilton and team-mate George Russell - having both been in contention for the top positions, if not pole, in qualifying - both crashed out in the final Q3 portion to end Mercedes' hopes. Hamilton went off and it the barriers at Turn 7, and straight after that red flag Russell...
So, Max Verstappen will start on pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull's home race, Charles Leclerc will line up alongside him and Carlos Sainz and George Russell will be on the second row. Top 8 drivers - points awarded. 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull, 8 points)
Lewis Hamilton has avoided a grid penalty for today's sprint race in Austria – but will drive the spare car following his crash in qualifying. Hamilton sustained significant damage to the front-right of his Mercedes after he ended up in the barriers at Turn 7 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday evening. It was feared the seven-time world champion might incur a penalty for taking on a new power unit.
