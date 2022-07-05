ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

How a safety device hated by fans saved a Formula 1 driver’s life at the British Grand Prix

By Indiana Schilz
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCi6p_0gVepwVB00

SILVERSTONE, England (WFRV) – Going 200 miles per hour in a vehicle is already dangerous as is, but what about going that speed upside down.

Well, that is exactly what Formula 1 rookie Guanyu Zhou did at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone over the weekend on Sunday morning.

Could Road America in Wisconsin ever host a Formula 1 Grand Prix?

After the start of the race, AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly knocked into George Russell’s Mercedes, which then smacked into Zhou’s back wheel. The Alfa Romeo went airborne and flipped upside-down, zooming across the gravel trap and into the barriers.

Zhou escaped the horrific accident with only minor injuries thanks to advancements in safety, but 20 years ago, we might’ve been talking about another fatality in the sport.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbjBq_0gVepwVB00
    Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTiBv_0gVepwVB00
    Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhtDf_0gVepwVB00
    Track workers remove the car of Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China after a crash at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlQDK_0gVepwVB00
    Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7q44_0gVepwVB00
    Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China, centre, receives medical treatment after he was involved in a crash at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFuwW_0gVepwVB00
    Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

With the invention of the halo that was protecting Zhou’s helmet, the rookie was safe from any damage the surface would have caused.

The halo is shaped like a wishbone and is made of titanium. The bar sits on top of the cockpit and wraps around the driver’s head. It was designed to sustain massive amounts of weight for any extreme accident and in the case of Zhou’s, it saved his life.

Tyler Reddick victorious at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C33f1_0gVepwVB00
Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain sits into his car during the second free practice at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 1, 2022. Norris is holding onto the “halo” safety system of the vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Local stock car driver to pay tribute to the late Jim Pagel, will drive throwback scheme

While initially met with negative reviews from the fans due to the way the halo looked aesthetically, the safety device has been crucial in many crashes.

The 2018 Belgian Grand Prix saw Fernando Alonso’s McLaren flying over Charles Leclerc’s head. Had the halo not been there, Alonso’s vehicle could have fatally injured Leclerc.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcWpI_0gVepwVB00
    The car of Mclaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, center top, is involved in a crash along with Sauber driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco. center bottom, during the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9vwB_0gVepwVB00
    The car of Mclaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, center, is involved in a crash during the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EsbC_0gVepwVB00
    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain crashes with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgkLg_0gVepwVB00
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain crash during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqmAW_0gVepwVB00
    FILE – Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean’s car after a crash during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. Mercedes announced Wednesday, May 5, 2021, that Grosjean will drive Lewis Hamilton’s 2019 championship-winning car at the French Grand Prix on June 27 before a full test day at Circuit Paul Ricard two days later. (Brynn Lennon/Pool via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBKnU_0gVepwVB00
    Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France has his car taken after a crash during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lV57h_0gVepwVB00
    Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France’s car after a crash during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Brynn Lennon, Pool via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lv4jl_0gVepwVB00
    FILE – Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France arrives to the paddock to thank the marshals in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, in this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, file photo. Grosjean escaped with only minor burns when his Haas car exploded into a fireball after crashing on the first lap at the Bahrain GP. Mercedes announced Wednesday, May 5, 2021, that Grosjean will drive Lewis Hamilton’s 2019 championship-winning car at the French Grand Prix on June 27 before a full test day at Circuit Paul Ricard two days later. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

Romain Grosjean had one of the most famous accidents in recent years when his Haas went crashing into the barrier in Bahrain. Grosjean’s vehicle split in two and erupted in flames. Without the invention of the halo, he would have been decapitated.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s battle at Monza in 2021 saw Verstappen’s vehicle land right on top of Hamilton’s head. Without the halo protecting Lewis, he would have been crushed by the wheel.

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

Formula 1 continues to be one of the world’s most dangerous sports. With vehicles exceeding 200 miles per hour, safety is one of the most crucial things the league has been working on. Although met with negative reviews in the beginning, the halo has been one of the most successful inventions in Formula 1 history.

For more information about Formula 1’s halo invention, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crash out in Austrian GP sprint qualifying as Max Verstappen claims pole

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes.As Max Verstappen took pole, with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines.Hamilton was the first in the wall. With just five minutes of Q3 remaining, Hamilton wrestled with his Silver Arrows through the left-hand seventh corner in Spielberg before sliding off through the gravel and into a tyre barrier.The seven-time...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Lose Practice Time After Both Crashing During Qualifying

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell missed the start of today’s final practice of the Austrian Grand Prix after both drivers crashed out of qualifying yesterday. Both Mercedes hit the barrier towards the end of Q3, with Hamilton oversteering and sliding off the track at Turn 7, and Russell doing something very similar at Turn 10. The damage from these incidents was so significant that Mercedes chief Toto Wolff admitted that it was like “somebody dropping a Lego car on the floor”.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint race - reaction

So, Max Verstappen will start on pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull's home race, Charles Leclerc will line up alongside him and Carlos Sainz and George Russell will be on the second row. Top 8 drivers - points awarded. 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull, 8 points)
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Grand Prix#Formula One Car#Belgian Grand Prix#Alphatauri
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will start sprint race in Austria from ninth

Lewis Hamilton has avoided a grid penalty for today’s sprint race in Austria – but will drive the spare car following his crash in qualifying.Hamilton sustained significant damage to the front-right of his Mercedes after he ended up in the barriers at Turn 7 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday evening.It was feared the seven-time world champion might incur a penalty for taking on a new power unit.Chassis change for Lewis, floor and wing repairs, Power Unit checks and more… so much work to do in just six hours, but we’re giving it everything to get the boys out...
MOTORSPORTS
WFRV Local 5

Hours of work go into preparation for your local fireworks show

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-Sitting in the dark with friends and family watching fireworks light up the sky is a Fourth of July tradition for many in Northeast Wisconsin. But have you ever thought about how much work goes on behind the scenes to make these firework shows possible? In Oshkosh, professional pyrotechnics from Wolverine Fireworks shoot […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Netherlands
WFRV Local 5

Milwaukee Bucks officially re-sign 3, sign Joe Ingles

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have officially signed four players to contribute to its hunt for a third NBA Championship. The Bucks were knocked out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs in Game 7 of the quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics, who eventually would go on to make the NBA Finals before bowing out to the Golden State Warriors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Man goes the distance, raises money for Feed My Starving Children

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV)- One man is proving that doing a simple activity like walking can make a huge difference. On Saturday, Rhinelander native Jim Whittaker walked 28 miles to raise money for a Feed My Starving Children mobile packing event that will take place at Green Bay Community Church in October. “You got to have […]
WFRV Local 5

Packers president and CEO announces retirement in 2025

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers will see a new president and CEO in 2025. Current president and CEO Mark Murphy announced in his monthly newsletter that he will be retiring on July 13, 2025, when he turns 70. Murphy said in response to a fan’s question that as part of the Packers’ board […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
972
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy