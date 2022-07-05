ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

5th Annual Poultry Festival Car, Motorcycle Show

By Shelby County Chamber of Commerce
scttx.com
 3 days ago

Enter your car and/or motorcycle, or just stop by and view the vehicles. This year, it will be a Show and Shine...

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Museum Open House for Pictorial History of Shelby County

July 7, 2022 - The Shelby County Museum is hosting a New Exhibit Open House on Thursday, July 14, from 1pm until 4pm. The exhibit is a pictorial history of Shelby County. Come view the many interesting photos on display at the Shelby County Museum located at 230 Pecan St, Center, TX 75935.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

The Cace Kitchen in Longview nearing move to original location

LONGVIEW, Texas — Mother-daughter team Cathy and Chelsea Cace will soon start a new chapter in their family's restaurant story — right back where the legendary local fare found its beginnings. The Cace Kitchen, which opened as a takeout, grab-and-go and catering restaurant in 2016 will close its...
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Cooling unit giveaway for families East Texas families in need

TEXAS, USA — As the persistent heat presses on, families without adequate cooling within their homes have options thanks to one local nonprofit. The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity will be providing new AC window units along with two box fans for qualifying families as part of their 'Beat the Heat' program.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
County
Shelby County, TX
Shelby County, TX
Cars
City
Commerce, TX
Local
Texas Cars
scttx.com

School Supply Drive at Huxley Bay Marina

July 6, 2022 - A School Supply Drive is going on through Friday, August 5th at Huxley Bay Marina. Drop off school supplies or to make a monetary donation call Summer or Sandy at 936-368-2494. All donations will go directly to the students of Shelby County. Supplies will be passed...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Benteler to sell steel tube plant in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Benteler Group is selling its steel tube plant in Shreveport to Tenaris, a Luxembourg-based company, for $460 million. The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

DETCOG Board Led by Judge Harbison to Hold July Meeting in Hemphill

July 8, 2022 - Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) Board of Directors will hold their regular monthly meeting Thursday, July 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church at 301 Mann Street in Hemphill, Texas. A Luncheon will be served at noon, and the Board meeting will be held immediately following lunch.
HEMPHILL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Tyson Foods#Motorcycle#East Texas#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Farmers State Bank#Gold Sponsors#Tint Shop
scttx.com

Center Weather Stats for June 2022

July 7, 2022 - The month of June 2022 ended on a cooler note after having 5 days of triple digit temperatures, June 22-26. The slight break from the heat wave had two somewhat blissful summer days with the lows making it into the high 60s. All together June had three days with the lows in the 67-69 degrees range.
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department sets funeral services for K9 Frankie, encourages community to attend

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The funeral services for San Augustine County Sheriff Department K9 Frankie have been set for July 13 at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. “We welcome the public to attend,” said the sheriff’s office. The funeral home is also donating a casket for Frankie. Frankie escaped from her […]
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cars
KTAL

Woman killed in Harrison Co. house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Fire Marshal confirms a woman died in a house fire south of Marshall Friday afternoon. Harrison Co. Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch says a neighbor reported the fire on Lonnie Williams Road just before 3 p.m. Multiple Harrison County emergency services districts responded to the blaze, which spread to nearby woods.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Regular Meeting, July 13 Agenda

July 8, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 13th day of July, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Crime reduction discussion planned Saturday in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall Against Violence is teaming up with Marion Obafemi to host a community meeting with the goal of gathering together local leaders to address lowering the crime rate here in Marshall. MAV president Demetria McFarland said that Obafemi is the creator of the nonprofit organization P.A.T.CH.E.S. (Putting...
KLTV

Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that a man drowned near the Shirley Creek Marina in the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Thursday. According to Game Warden Randy Stovall, Thursday afternoon a 68-year-old male was fishing on a pier when he fell into the water. Stovall said eye witnesses described the incident looking as though the man had lost his balance while checking his fishing line before falling in. Stovall said because the man was on the pier and not in a boat, he was not wearing a life jacket. Additionally, Stovall said a bystander attempted to rescue the man, but was unsuccessful.
ETOILE, TX
KLTV

Crews contain Rusk Co. woods fire; flames still visible

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woods fire near the Laird Hill community was contained overnight. Late Tuesday, New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to State Highway 42, just south of County Road 1114, southwest of Kilgore. The Texas A&M Forest Service plowed a line around the fire overnight. Flames...
RUSK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy