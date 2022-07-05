5th Annual Poultry Festival Car, Motorcycle Show

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that a man drowned near the Shirley Creek Marina in the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Thursday. According to Game Warden Randy Stovall, Thursday afternoon a 68-year-old male was fishing on a pier when he fell into the water. Stovall said eye witnesses described the incident looking as though the man had lost his balance while checking his fishing line before falling in. Stovall said because the man was on the pier and not in a boat, he was not wearing a life jacket. Additionally, Stovall said a bystander attempted to rescue the man, but was unsuccessful.

