Dodgers News: LA Flamethrower Trending Towards Return from 60-Day IL

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago
The Dodgers are edging closer to getting some notable names back this summer. For the second year in a row, injuries have plagued the LA roster, but despite the injury bug running wild yet again, the Dodgers enter play on Tuesday with the best record in the National League. They should get even better from a pitching standpoint once Dustin May is ready to return.

May has been out since last May after undergoing Tommy John to fix a torn UCL. The hard-throwing righty has been steadily working his way back from injury and has recently thrown off the mound and pitched to live hitters.

This week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted that May is quite close to heading out on a minor league rehab assignment. At the moment, D-May is at the Camelback Ranch facility in Arizona ramping up for his rehab.

It's been previously reported that he'll need as many as four rehab assignments before rejoining the Dodgers, but whenever he comes back, he'll provide a beleaguered pitching staff with a much-needed boost.

Even with ace Walker Buehler on the 60-day IL, the Dodgers starters have been the best in the majors (2.69 ERA). But with Tony Gonsolin blowing past his career high in innings pitched in his spectacular start, Tyler Anderson drastically outperforming his career numbers, Mitch White chipping in, and Clayton Kershaw's perennial tenuous health, the Dodgers are going to need another starter this season to capture yet another NL West title.

In 2020, May logged a 2.57 ERA, a 170 ERA+, and finished fifth in NL rookie of the year voting. He's not just an innings eater either, he could quickly become one of the Dodgers most reliable arms.

The Dodgers have walked a tightrope with their pitching this year and May could help LA stay balanced.

Inside The Dodgers

