Dolly Parton Revealed the Truth About Her Tattoos! 5 Surprising Facts About the Country Superstar

As one of the biggest country superstars in the world, Dolly Parton has shared so much of her life with her fans. The bestselling recording artist is extremely happy with her husband, Carl Dean, and their life together living in Tennessee. Even Dolly’s biggest fans may be shocked to learn five surprising facts about her!

Born in 1946, Dolly grew up in Tennessee with her parents, Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Owens, and her 11 siblings. The songwriter’s big break came in 1967 when she earned a spot on The Porter Wagoner Show. That same year, she released her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly. The world was instantly captivated by her stage presence and charming personality.

Dozens more successful albums followed with chart-topping hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Islands in the Stream” and “Here I Am.” But Dolly’s talents weren’t just limited to music. The hitmaker is a businesswoman and a part-owner of Dollywood, a thrilling Tennessee theme park. She is also the founder of the Dollywood Foundation, a non-profit focused on childhood education initiatives.

While the I Am a Rainbow author and her hubby did not welcome any children of their own, they are very close to all of her nieces and nephews. In fact, family was just one of the inspirations behind her children’s album, I Believe in You

, released in 2017.

“I think kids relate to me because they think of me like a Mother Goose or a Fairy Godmother,” the Grammy winner told People in May 2014. “I’m like a cartoon character — my voice is little and I’m an excitable little person like them! I’m very childlike in that way, in my nature.”

In 2016, Dolly celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary along with the 50th anniversary of her start in show business. She reflected on her incredible success during a November interview with Entertainment Tonight that year.

“It makes you feel proud. It makes you feel old, but it makes you feel like you might have done something good in your life,” the 9 to 5 actress said at the time. “Just being a part of country music after all these years, I feel like I’ve been here a long time.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has proven that she can do it all and does not plan on slowing down any time soon!