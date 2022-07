You’d be hard-pressed to find a better player in Major League Baseball right now than Yankees‘ Aaron Judge, who’s having an MVP caliber season. At 30 years old, Judge is batting .287 with a 36.6% on base rate, 30 homers and 64 RBIs. He currently leads the league in long balls, generating a 59.5% hard-hit rate and 25.2% barrel rate. His HR/FB ratio sits at an impressive 32.6%. That means that 32.6% of his fly balls are turning into homers, which is an astronomical value.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO