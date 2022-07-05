Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police gather in downtown Grand Haven on Monday, July 4. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

The last thing Sgt. Jeff Rabbers wanted to do Monday was close the beach at Grand Haven State Park.

But when he felt the safety of those using the beach, as well as campers and his own Department of Natural Resources officers were in danger, he made the call without hesitation.

“Our two objectives are natural resource protection and, ultimately, public safety,” Rabbers said. “And there was a major concern for public safety, as well as the staff safety, park summer workers, rangers, campers, and people there camping and visiting for the day.”

Large crowds at Grand Haven State Park are not unusual – the park ranks third behind Holland and Ludington for the busiest of all state parks. But the last several years, on or around the Fourth of July holiday, those large crowds have created unsafe situations, leading to the pier and the state park being closed multiple times.

With that in mind, Rabbers said law enforcement presence was beefed up for the holiday weekend.

“We were there all weekend, from the first of July through the fourth,” Rabbers said. “On July 4, there was a large crowd, and what we’ve experienced in the past, is when these large crowds of youth gather, they can lead to problems. They started out on the pier and ended up on the north end of the park.

An unruly crowd led to the closing of the Grand Haven State Park and south pier on Monday. Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

“As the crowd grows in size, that’s when you typically have problems with destruction of property, fighting,” he added. “Plus, we continued to see drug and alcohol abuse, and that can also lead to problems.”

The crowd was described as “quite a gathering” of around 100 people by state DNR Chief Ron Olson.

Rabbers said a fight broke out in the crowd, and the individual who instigated the fight was taken into custody and lodged overnight in the Ottawa County Jail.

“We will be requesting charges against that individual,” Rabbers said, although he couldn’t specify if the suspect was a local resident or from out of town.

At around the same time, a group of 3-4 people began rocking and attempting to flip over a DNR all-terrain vehicle.

“The combination of that fight and the attempt to damage one of our all-terrain vehicles that we use for enforcement and patrol – clearly marked as a law enforcement vehicle – when they attempted to overturn that and damage that, with my staff mixed in that crowd, I made the determination to close the park at that time,” Rabbers said.

Rabbers said Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers assisted with dispersing the crowd and clearing the park.

“The park was closed until approximately 8 p.m., then it was reopened,” he said. “The pier was shut down until approximately 9:30, then that was reopened.”

Rabbers said the goal wasn’t to clear every single person off the beach and out of the park; that’s not possible, especially due to those with camping reservations within the park.

“We’re trying to clear the area where we’re having the problem,” he explained. “We advised those people, but it reached everyone in the park, because we’re using loud speakers to let people know that the park was closed for the time being. I’m sure we had people leave, and it wasn’t our intention to kick everyone out of the park. … We’re trying to take back control of the situation.

“Anyone trying to enter the park, we advised them it was closed,” he added. “And the individuals off the north end, we allowed them to come in and take their vehicles and leave.”

Rabbers said no use of force, such as pepper spray, was needed to disperse Monday’s crowd.

According to Olson, 25 alcohol-related tickets were issued at Grand Haven State Park on Monday, one ticket for assault, a separate ticket for resisting arrest and “a couple tickets for illegal fireworks.”

“Unfortunately, some folks did get ticketed and will have to pay a fine, but that’s why you have rules in place to create a safe atmosphere,” the DNR chief said.

The state park was previously closed due to fights and/or rowdy behavior on July 3, 2017, and on July 4, 2019.

Rabbers said that despite efforts to have more law enforcement present over the holiday, it remains a challenge to deal with huge crowds who vastly outnumber officers.

“We continue to look at ways to make it better and not have these types of problems, but it’s just a massive number of people coming into a really small community,” he said. “And when that happens, there’s the potential there to have problems. There are also a lot of people there for the right reasons.”

Olson said law enforcement is asking the public to be “respectful” when coming to the beach and state park this summer.

“We just want to make sure the atmosphere at the park is safe and accommodating for everybody,” he said.