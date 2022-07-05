ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the starting RBs the Steelers will face in 2022

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
In 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers vaunted defense ranked dead last in both rushing yards allowed and yards per rush. The team gets no breaks this season as the backs they will face in 2022 are stacked. Here’s our ranking of the projected starting running backs Pittsburgh will face this season.

1-Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor is the workhorse for the Colts and far and away the best all-around back in the NFL right now.

2-Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon is a grossly underrated talent who fits perfectly in the Bengals high-powered offense.

3-Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

With all the turmoil at quarterback, the Browns are going to lean heavily on the power and explosion of Nick Chubb.

4-Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers

If he could stay healthy, McCaffrey is the top back on this list with his ability to operate as a rusher or a receiver.

5-Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Another guy who can do it all and will be asked to in that Saints offense.

6-Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Despite not fitting the mold of a power back, Josh Jacobs can wear down defenses with is power and burst.

8-Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders is a smooth runner with sneaky speed who averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season.

9-Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Harris had a breakout season in 2021 with 929 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

10-Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Singletary is the second-best rusher on the team behind quarterback Josh Allen but he makes the most of his opportunities.

11-Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not sure how much Leonard Fournette has left in the tank but when he’s on he is a powerhouse.

12-Michael Carter, New York Jets

Carter is an excellent young talent who needs help from his quarterback.

13-J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens don’t really have a single workhorse back and quarterback Lamar Jackson takes carries away but Dobbins is an explosive playmaker.

14-Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins

Edmonds should get every opportunity to be the fulltime starter with the Dolphins and will work well with the rest of the offense.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

