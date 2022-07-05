ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar arrested, suspected of drunk driving

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLhl4_0gVemzgd00

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested over the weekend on suspicion on drunk driving in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The arrest occurred early Friday morning around 2 a.m. in Lake Ozark, Missouri, and the prosecutor was released around two hours later. KMOX is awaiting a call back from the local prosecutor to find out more.

There's no indication Lohmar has been charged. His St. Charles County office is declining to comment on the case.

Lohmar has released a statement saying: “It’s unfortunate that I have to make an announcement of my involvement in a situation in Miller County last week. I maintain that I am innocent of any wrongdoing, and I will respect the legal process as it unfolds"

The 48-year old Lohmar has served as the head of the Missouri Prosecutors Association, and has been known locally for his tough stance on crime, and his handling of the Pam Hupp murder case.

Comments / 8

Forgotton baby forgotten Decatur
3d ago

if anyone remembers he also got in trouble for stalking his girlfriend he's a fruit loop and his time is up being up at the courthouse now it's time he goes on the other side of the bench where I've always known he belongs

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Mexican national pleads guilty to having more than 9 kg of methamphetimine in St. Charles, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug crime in St. Charles. During a Feb. 19, 2020 traffic stop, police found 26 packages containing a total of nine plus kilograms of methamphetamine, a stolen gun, and $5,046 in cash in a speaker in a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Juan Manuel Barajas-Magana. He and his companion, Susana Esmeralda Salazar-Amaya, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Ozark, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
KYTV

Fake IDs considered “problem” at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country. Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Hupp
FOX 2

St. Charles County prosecutor arrested on suspicion of DWI

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities arrested St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar over the weekend on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office confirms to FOX2 that Lohmar was arrested. He was taken into custody on July 1 near the Lake of the Ozarks. The...
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drunk Driving#Crime
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Murdered Woman with Baseball Bat, Police Say

A 31-year-old St. Louis County man was charged with murder today for beating an elderly woman to death with a baseball bat on Wednesday. A Berkeley Police Department probable cause statement says that yesterday on the 8800 block of Kathlyn Avenue, Isaac Heath allegedly used the bat to beat Eileen Schnitker, 76.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Crime Traveler: The chilling Brouk family murder

VICHY, Mo. — In 1998, during a bitterly cold winter, a Missouri family disappears without a trace. Alarm bells sounded when family members went to check on the family at their residence. There was no sign of Susan Brouk or her two children. Concerns heightened when family members realize the Brouks didn’t take their winter coats or snow boots and it was below freezing.
VICHY, MO
kwos.com

Man dies in Highway 50 crash

A man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police say 78 – year old David Mueller was driving west on Highway – 50 at 179 when he hit a pickup and ran off the road. Mueller and 75 – year old Anne Mueller had to be cut out of their car. She has moderate injuries. David Mueller died. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic was tied up for hours.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMOV

WATCH: Firework thrown at South County home

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A home security camera was rolling as someone threw a firework at a south St. Louis County home. A News 4 viewer in Affton shared the video. They said Tuesday night someone honked their horn then threw a lit firecracker at their home near Gravois and Heege.
AFFTON, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy