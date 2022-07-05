St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar arrested, suspected of drunk driving

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested over the weekend on suspicion on drunk driving in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The arrest occurred early Friday morning around 2 a.m. in Lake Ozark, Missouri, and the prosecutor was released around two hours later. KMOX is awaiting a call back from the local prosecutor to find out more.

There's no indication Lohmar has been charged. His St. Charles County office is declining to comment on the case.

Lohmar has released a statement saying: “It’s unfortunate that I have to make an announcement of my involvement in a situation in Miller County last week. I maintain that I am innocent of any wrongdoing, and I will respect the legal process as it unfolds"

The 48-year old Lohmar has served as the head of the Missouri Prosecutors Association, and has been known locally for his tough stance on crime, and his handling of the Pam Hupp murder case.