Mayor Jim Luke recognized members of the Pearl River County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) during yesterday’s meeting of the Picayune City Council. Local SPCA treasurer Lauren Fitts spoke to the council about their funding sources and the overcrowding of animals at the shelter. Ms. Fitts stated that only 8 percent of their funding comes from the combined efforts of Picayune and Pearl River County government and the remaining monies come from citizen donations, grants, and fund raisers.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO