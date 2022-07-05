ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Diesel spill from Tim Allen’s yacht closes Michigan marina

By Matt Jaworowski
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QB2Bb_0gVelrf200
Actor Tim Allen, seen here in 2021, will be reprising his role of Scott Calvin for a new series based on “The Santa Clause.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Read More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A marina in northern Michigan was forced to close this holiday weekend after a yacht belonging to actor Tim Allen leaked diesel fuel into the water.

According to a report from the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the Northport Village Marina, about 20 miles north of Suttons Bay, was shut down around 5 p.m. Sunday after the leak was noticed. The leak was estimated at between 10 and 30 gallons.

Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that 30 gallons may not sound like much but that diesel spreads faster than other gasoline because it has an oilier nature.

Allen told the Record-Eagle that he was unaware of the leak until someone notified him as they were pulling in. Allen believes a fuel filter gasket blew while the boat was passing around Omena Bay, just to the south of the marina.

Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook said with the broken filter, fuel spilled into the engine compartment and was eventually pumped into the water by the boat’s bilge pump.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen told the Record-Eagle.

Allen told the Record-Eagle that the spill didn’t appear to affect any local wildlife, but other visitors contradict that story, reporting seeing several dead ducklings and fish in the area.

The marina reopened late Monday. The nearby beach will remain closed until the cleanup is finished and environmental tests confirm the water is safe for recreation.

Allen, 69, is a popular actor who has put his Michigan pride on display. Allen and his family moved to the state when he was a kid and he attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. He started his career as a stand-up comedian and worked his way into several leading acting roles, including the main character on the ABC series “Home Improvement” — which was set in Michigan — and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies.

Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that Allen will be responsible for the full cost of the cleanup.

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Business Replaces Stolen MSP Recruiting Tent

The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business. Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Northern Michigan#Fish#Vehicles#Celebrities
hourdetroit.com

4 Food and Drink Destinations to Visit in Traverse City

Farm-fresh offerings like walleye escabeche and legendary onion rings. A refreshing beer or glass of rosé. Lush, green farmland. It doesn’t get more idyllic northern Michigan than Farm Club. Easily accessible by the Traverse Area Recreational Trail (a 10.5-mile paved urban transportation and recreation corridor), this farm/brewery/restaurant quickly became a dining destination for locals and out of towners alike after opening in July 2020. Farm Club, 10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City; farmclubtc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Clay Cliffs in Northern Michigan: The wild lakeshore cliffs you’ve never seen before

LEELANAU COUNTY-- Tucked away in the Leelanau Peninsula is a natural area featuring majestic 200-foot cliffs and 1,700 feet of protected shoreline. The Clay Cliffs Natural Area was preserved in 2013. The small but beautiful 104.5-acre parcel with nearly 2,000 feet of frontage on both Lake Michigan and North Lake Leelanau is managed by the Leelanau Conservancy.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Marion woman receives 4 to 20 for meth conviction

EVART – Osceola County prosecuting attorney Tony Badovinac reported on July 1, Isaac Wilkinson, 20 years old of Evart Michigan was sentenced to 18.75 years to 50 years for his unprovoked assault on a 3-year old child who suffered several stab wounds. Wilkinson pled no contest to Child Abuse...
MARION, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

'People need to be aware of this'

BEULAH — Property owners in northern Michigan could lose the rights to their property with a single signature if they’re not careful. Paula Eberhart, register of deeds for Benzie County, said she’s seen purchase agreements come into her office recently attempting to use high pressure tactics to get victims to pay for services and even give up their property.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Proposed Downtown Marriott Raises Questions About Contamination, Height

A proposed new Marriott hotel in downtown Traverse City’s Warehouse District is raising questions about providing more height flexibility in zoning rules to deal with widespread soil contamination and high water levels in the district. City planning commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to recommend changing the city’s zoning rules to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Inyerself

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Cedar Man Convicted After Accosting 9-Year-Old Child for Immoral Purposes

A Cedar man was convicted of accosting a child for immoral purposes Thursday after making sexually explicit statements to a nine-year-old girl in Benzie County last September. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, had approached the girl in the Platte River State Forest Campground in September while she was with her family on vacation, according to the Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
CEDAR, MI
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy