Second-chance job fairs in Lafayette, New Iberia to help people after prison

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Two job fairs, one in Lafayette and one in New Iberia, will help those who have a prior criminal conviction.

The second-chance job and resource fair in New Iberia will be from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the South Louisiana Community College, 609 Ember Drive.

The event is designed to be a "one-stop-shop" for those who have been incarcerated.

Local employment recruiters who are accepting applications will be on site. Representatives for the Department of Children and Family Services and the Louisiana Workforce Commission also will be there to help with SNAP benefits, Medicaid and employment opportunities.

A second job fair will be held on from 10 a.m.-noon July 21 in Lafayette at Philadelphia Christian Church, 200 W. Willow St. The event is open to the public.

More: Reentry program helps give second chances to people as they leave Louisiana's prisons

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Second-chance job fairs in Lafayette, New Iberia to help people after prison

