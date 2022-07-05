ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samantha Ricketts' contract extended after Mississippi State softball's first super regional

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State softball coach Samantha Ricketts received a four-year contract extension Tuesday, per a release. It's the maximum length of contract permitted, according to Mississippi law.

A source told the Clarion Ledger that Ricketts will now earn an annual salary of $176,000. The source requested anonymity because no salary announcement has been made.

"Coach Ricketts has improved our program during the past three seasons as our head coach," athletic director John Cohen said. "It is evident that Coach Ricketts and her staff have worked tirelessly to elevate Mississippi State softball to the Super Regional level. We are very excited about the future and look forward to reaching new heights under Samantha's leadership."

Ricketts' extension is the latest move in a busy offseason since Mississippi State made its first super regional in May against Arizona. Mississippi State announced just ahead of the super regional it would begin construction on a new indoor facility for the team this summer.

Along with the extension, assistants Tyler Bratton and Josh Johnson have been promoted to associate head coaches.

"I am thankful that John Cohen believes in our staff and the future of our program," Ricketts said. "Coach Johnson and Coach Bratton are an integral part of what we are building and have been hitting the recruiting trail, looking to continue building on the foundation of what last year's team built.

"These titles are recognition of their dedication to and hard work for this program as they continue to push us forward to make more history for Mississippi State softball."

Ricketts was named head coach following the 2019 season after serving as an assistant since 2015. Her annual head coaching salary upon hiring was $120,000, according to public records.

In a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, she led MSU to 25 wins, which was tied for most in the nation. Mississippi State followed that up with 35 and 37 wins, respectively.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Samantha Ricketts' contract extended after Mississippi State softball's first super regional

STARKVILLE, MS
