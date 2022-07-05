ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State football position preview: A look at the Seminoles' defensive tackles

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
Defensive tackle looks to be one of the most stacked position groups in the ACC this season.

Nine of the 12 defensive tackles who claimed All-ACC honors last season returned to their programs. And of the seven defensive tackles on the first, second and third All-ACC teams, only Wake Forest’s Miles Fox didn’t come back after last season.

The six returnees are Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey, Clemson’s Tyler Davis and NC State’s Cory Durden (first team); North Carolina’s Myles Murphy (second team); and Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Duke’s DeWayne Carter (third team).

Then there are the three All-ACC honorable mention defensive tackles who came back, which includes Florida State’s Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper. Both Seminoles chose playing a final collegiate season over declaring for the NFL Draft.

The ACC is loaded with solid defensive tackles. But with Lovett and Cooper back, FSU may have one of the best defensive tackle duos in the conference this season. Below is a closer look at the entire unit as part of our football position preview series.

Biggest strength

Cooper and Lovett are quite the starting tandem.

Not only are they All-ACC caliber players. But they are also among the most experienced defensive tackle duos in the country. The two members of the 2018 recruiting class have combined to play 78 games with 52 starts in college.

As a three-year starter, Cooper has continued to improve while significantly transforming his body. He joined the Seminoles in 2018 and once pushed 400 pounds. Now he’s listed at 6-foot-2, 335 pounds.

That weight still only trails true freshman offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton (346 pounds) on the team, according to FSU’s online roster. Cooper moves well for his size, though, and he looked as quick and nimble as ever this spring. He recorded 49 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup last season.

The 6-4, 306-pound Lovett transferred to the team from Mississippi State ahead of the 2020 season and made an instant impact as a backup. Then he became a full-time starter last season and tallied 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and a pair of quarterback hurries. The Seminoles gave him the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

FSU needed to fill a void at defensive end after losing both of its starters from last season in ACC Defensive Player of the Year Jermaine Johnson II and third team All-ACC honoree Keir Thomas. Their replacements should benefit from playing beside Cooper and Lovett.

Biggest question

How much of a drop-off in play will there be between the Cooper-Lovett duo and their backups?

Cooper and Lovett have set a high standard. But there’s a reason defensive tackle is one of FSU’s deepest position groups. The Seminoles presumably felt so comfortable with the rotation this offseason that they moved their best backup, Dennis Briggs Jr., to defensive end.

Malcolm Ray, Jarrett Jackson and Joshua Farmer are a quality group of backups and should each be part of the rotation. True freshmen Daniel Lyons and Bishop Thomas even impressed as early enrollees this spring and could push for playing time at some point.

After Briggs missed the final eight games with a season-ending injury last season, FSU heavily relied on Ray and Jackson as key rotational players. Ray received at least 29 snaps in seven out of the 10 games he played. Jackson averaged more than 16 snaps per game.

Lovett (489) significantly outsnapped Ray (291) last season but finished with only four more tackles than him. Ray made the most of his rotational role, totaling 24 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. Jackson tallied 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup across 10 games.

Farmer is expected to play more after gaining a considerable amount of weight in his first year with the Seminoles. FSU listed Farmer at 250 pounds when he signed to its 2021 recruiting class. Now, Farmer comes in at 6-3, 299 pounds. He carried that new weight well throughout the spring.

Overall, the Seminoles don’t seem to have many weaknesses at defensive tackle. But the deeper FSU can extend its rotation, the fresher Lovett and Ray will be. To accomplish that reality, the Seminoles may need unproven players like Farmer to step up.

Prediction

Lovett and Cooper will garner All-ACC honorable mention recognition again.

Both players have the talent to finish higher but are facing quite the level of competition in the ACC. And with their talented backups playing a decent amount, Lovett and Cooper may not receive enough snaps to produce the numbers necessary to land on the All-ACC first, second or third teams.

Still, critiquing this group feels like nitpicking. Defensive tackle will continue to be one of FSU’s best units. The Seminoles also have a bright future at the position. Farmer, Lyons and Thomas are an impressive group of younger players.

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @ CarterKarels.

