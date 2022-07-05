Week-by-week high school football schedules
It will not be long before high school football players hit the field for real as they prepare for the 2022 season.
Currently, players are in summer conditioning to get ready for the grind of the upcoming season. Some skill position players are participating in 7v7 camps, while the linemen head to down-and-dirty camps.
Football practice in Florida begins Aug. 1 (non-contact) with the first contact on Aug. 6. Fall kickoff classics are from Aug. 17 to 20 with most of the area teams playing on the 19th. The first regular season game is Aug. 26. The teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association conclude Oct. 28. The regular season for teams in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference end a week earlier on Oct. 21.
WEEK-BY-WEEK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
PRESEASON CLASSICS
Thursday, Aug 18
Faith Christian Academy at IMG Blue
Sarasota Christian at Cardinal Mooney JV
Friday, Aug. 19
Bayshore at Cambridge Christian, 7
Lennard at Braden River
Bishop McLaughlin at Bradenton Christian
Hardee at Booker
Seffner Christian at Cardinal Mooney
IMG White at Manatee
IMG National at Venice
Lakewood Ranch at Dunedin
Lemon Bay at South Fort Myers
North Port at Brooksville Central
Keswick at Out-of-Door Academy
Palmetto at Lakewood
Anclote at Parrish Community
Port Charlotte at Dunbar
Tampa Bay Tech at Riverview
Tampa Catholic at Sarasota
Southeast at Newsome
The Classical Academy of Sarasota at All Saints' Academy
REGULAR SEASON
Friday, Aug. 26
Bayshore at Sarasota
Bradenton Christian at Keswick Christian
Booker at Cardinal Mooney
Dunbar at Charlotte
IMG White at Sebring
IMG Blue at Barron Collier
Miami Central at IMG National
Lakewood Ranch at Lemon Bay
Wiregrass Ranch at Manatee
North Port at Estero
Gibbs at Palmetto
Poinciana at Parrish Community
Bishop Verot at Port Charlotte
Riverview at Sanford Seminole
Evangelical Christian at Saint Stephen’s
Coconut Creek at Southeast
Miami Northwestern at Venice
Sarasota Christian at The Classical Academy of Sarasota
Thursday, Sept. 1
Lemon Bay at IMG Blue
Friday, Sept. 2
Palmetto at Braden River
Bradenton Christian at Westminster Academy
Southeast at Booker
Charlotte at Port Charlotte
Orlando Christian Prep at IMG White
IMG National at De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)
Cardinal Mooney at Lakewood Ranch
Manatee at Sarasota
Gateway Charter at North Port
Oasis Charter at Out-of-Door Academy
Parrish Community at Discovery
Riverview at Buchholz
Northside Christian at Saint Stephen’s
Naples at Venice
St. Petersburg Canterbury at Sarasota Christian
Oasis Christian at The Classical Academy of Sarasota
Thursday, Sept. 8
North Port at IMG Blue
Friday, Sept. 9
Parrish Community at Bayshore, 7
Braden River at Lakewood Ranch
Southwest Florida Christian at Bradenton Christian
Sarasota at Booker
Cardinal Mooney at First Baptist Academy
Manatee at Charlotte
Southeast at IMG White
IMG National at East (Salt Lake City)
Lemon Bay at Gateway
Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s
Riverview at Palmetto
Port Charlotte at Gulf Coast
Sarasota Christian at Four Corners
The Classical Academy of Sarasota at Lakeside Christian
Thursday, Sept. 15
AA Christian High at IMG Blue
St. Frances (Baltimore, Maryland) at Venice ESPN2
Friday, Sept. 16
Bayshore at Cypress Creek
Manatee at Braden River
Evangelical Christian at Bradenton Christian
North Port at Booker
Cardinal Mooney at Calvary Christian
IMG White at Zephyrhills
Celebration at Lakewood Ranch
North Fort Myers at Lemon Bay
Bishop McLaughlin at Out-of-Door Academy
Palmetto at Sarasota
Avon Park at Parrish Community
Port Charlotte at Ida Baker
Lehigh at Riverview
Fort Myers Canterbury at Saint Stephen’s
Southeast at Lely
Sarasota Christian at Shorecrest Prep
Thursday, Sept. 22
Moore Haven at IMG Blue
Friday, Sept. 23
DeSoto at Bayshore
Oasis at Bradenton Christian
Booker at Braden River
Cardinal Mooney at Carrollwood Day
Charlotte at Fort Myers
IMG White at American Collegiate Academy
IMG National at Central (Phenix City, Alabama)
Lakewood Ranch at Lyman
Port Charlotte at Manatee
Ida Baker at North Port
Out-of-Door Academy at First Academy Leesburg
Palmetto at Clearwater Academy International
LaBelle at Parrish Community
Jordan Christian Prep at Saint Stephen’s
Calvary Christian at Sarasota
Seminole at Venice
St. Petersburg Canterbury at The Classical Academy of Sarasota
Friday, Sept. 30
Booker at Bayshore
Braden River at Port Charlotte
Charlotte at Riverdale
Jones at IMG National
Manatee at Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota at Cardinal Mooney
DeSoto County at Lemon Bay
Sarasota Christian at Out-of-Door Academy
Parrish Community at Southeast
Venice at Riverview
Saint Stephen’s at Gateway Charter
Academy at the Lakes at Sarasota Christian
Thursday, Oct. 6
North Port at Bayshore, 7
Golden Gate at IMG Blue
Friday, Oct.7
Bradenton Christian at Cambridge Christian
Braden River at Bishop Moore
North Fort Myers at Charlotte
IMG White at Berkeley Prep
Lemon Bay at Carrollwood Day
Rockledge at Manatee
Out-of-Door Academy at Bell Creek
Palmetto at Southeast
Port Charlotte at Riverdale
Osceola at Riverview
St. Petersburg Catholic at Saint Stephen’s
Chaminade at Venice
Sarasota Christian at Lakeside Christian
Friday, Oct. 14
Bayshore at Lemon Bay, 7
Parrish Community at Braden River
Community School of Naples at Bradenton Christian
Booker at DeSoto County
Cardinal Mooney at John Carroll Catholic
Charlotte at Lehigh
IMG White at NFL Academy (London)
IMG Blue at St. Petersburg Catholic
Lakewood Ranch at Palmetto
Poinciana at North Port
Cocoa Beach at Out-of-Door Academy
Southeast at Port Charlotte
Clearwater International Academy at Riverview
Sarasota at Venice
Four Corners at Sarasota Christian
St. John Lutheran at The Classical Academy of Sarasota
Friday, Oct. 21
Bayshore at Mulberry
Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian
Wiregrass Ranch at Booker
Bishop Verot at Cardinal Mooney
Braden River at Charlotte
Ambassadors Christian Academy at IMG White
Lakewood Ranch at Gibbs
Lemon Bay at First Baptist Academy
Cardinal Gibbons at Manatee
Riverdale at North Port
Palmetto at Venice
Cypress Creek at Parrish Community
Lake Gibson at Riverview
Sarasota at Southeast
Foundation Christian Academy at The Classical Academy of Sarasota
Thursday, Oct. 27
Nature Coast Tech at IMG Blue
Friday, Oct. 28
Lakewood Ranch at Bayshore, 7
Braden River at Southeast
Lemon Bay at Booker
Cardinal Mooney at St. Petersburg Catholic
Ida Baker at Charlotte
IMG White at Venice
Middleton (Delaware) at IMG National
Palmetto at Manatee
Tarpon Springs at North Port
Port Charlotte at Parrish Community
Riverview at Sarasota
Sarasota Christian at Clermont Real Life Christian
Donahue Catholic at The Classical Academy of Sarasota
Thursday, Nov. 3
Lakeland Christian at IMG Blue
Friday, Nov. 4
Bayshore at Cardinal Mooney, 7
Booker at Lakewood Ranch
Charlotte at Riverview
IMG White at Clearwater Central Catholic
North Port at Lemon Bay
Manatee at Southeast
Ida Baker at Palmetto
Mulberry at Parrish Community
Island Coast at Port Charlotte
Sarasota at Braden River
Clearwater Academy International at Venice
Friday, Nov. 18
IMG National at St. Frances (Baltimore, Maryland)
