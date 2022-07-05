ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URI men's basketball adds grad assistants with local ties: Justin Mazzulla and Andrew Chrabascz

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Local basketball fans will recognize a pair of graduate assistants on the University of Rhode Island bench during the upcoming season.

The Rams have hired Portsmouth native Andrew Chrabascz and Johnston native Justin Mazzulla onto their staff for 2022-23. Chrabascz enjoyed a four-year career at Butler and played professionally in Europe for three seasons. Mazzulla just wrapped up a five-year college stint that took him from George Washington to Vermont.

“Very excited about both guys,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “They can add tremendous value.”

Justin Mazzulla:For ex-Hendricken star Vermont has proved a great fit

Chrabascz started at Portsmouth High before transferring to Cushing Academy — he netted a combined 2,268 points between stops with the Patriots and Penguins. He was a standout throughout his career with the Bulldogs, earning Big East all-rookie honors as a freshman and finishing as a conference first-team selection as a senior in 2016-17.

Chrabascz played in three straight NCAA Tournaments to end his career, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2017. He followed with two seasons in Belgium and a curtailed 2019-20 campaign in Poland, as COVID-19 forced the sporting world to a halt. Chrabascz completed a marketing degree at Butler and has worked as a strength and conditioning coach in his hometown at Island Athletics.

Archie Miller:New URI coach to welcome former team Dayton to Ryan Center for conference play

Mazzulla was a two-time state champion and Gatorade Player of the Year at Bishop Hendricken before enrolling with the Colonials for the 2017-18 season. He played in 70 games for George Washington before sitting out as a transfer with the Catamounts in 2019-20. The best of his college career was yet to come.

Vermont posted a 38-11 overall record in Mazzulla’s two seasons in Burlington, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in March. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while totaling 278 assists and 94 steals in 118 college games. Mazzulla’s off-court work included performance coaching with youth players, multiple stints on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Dean’s List honors with the Colonials and a degree in psychological science.

“Different routes here,” Miller said. “But similar in they love the game, they study the game, they come from winning backgrounds and they had great coaches. Both tough dudes.

“Very appreciative of them wanting to be here as well. Our players will enjoy them.”

Mazzulla has coaching in his blood through a pair of prominent family members. His late father, Dan, was a long-time basketball and soccer coach at Johnston High — that followed his own playing career at Bryant and professionally in Chile. His older brother, Joe, just finished his third year as an assistant with the Boston Celtics and interviewed with the Utah Jazz for their head coaching vacancy.

Miller discussed adding a player development coach when he announced his staff of assistants in April. Clarification from the NCAA regarding any limits on that position — total court time, direct contact with players during practices and games, etc. — would help determine whether or not such a hire will be made in the coming weeks and months. Multiple former URI players were mentioned publicly for such a vacancy — Dawan Robinson, Silk Owens and Jimmy Baron were among the notables.

