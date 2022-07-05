ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House's Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing date; expected to focus on who was in Capitol mob

By Adam Carlson
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0st29H_0gVekw6s00
An image of former President Donald Trump is displayed during the third hearing of the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, June 16, 2022. Drew Angerer/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Tuesday announced its next hearing: July 12 beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The panel has been holding a series of public hearings since last month related to its year-long inquiry into the events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

It has not yet been announced who will be testifying on July 12. The past hearings have stretched for several hours.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the panel, indicated over the weekend that the next hearing would focus on the formation of the mob that ultimately descended on the Capitol last year, including the participation of several far-right groups.

"Who was participating, who was financing it, how it was organized, including the participation of these white nationalist groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, and others," Schiff said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who served as the lead impeachment manager for the House proceedings against then-President Donald Trump after the insurrection, is anticipated to play a large role.

The last hearing featured lengthy testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump's last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson's appearance sparked days of criticism of Trump -- including from other conservatives -- after she testified that the former president was aware that attendees of his speech at the Ellipse earlier on Jan. 6 were armed before he asked for security measures to be reduced and ultimately urged them to march to the Capitol. Hutchinson also testified that when the Secret Service would not take Trump to the Capitol after his speech, he lunged for the steering wheel of his SUV and then at the neck of a Secret Service agent.

Trump adamantly denied her account. The Secret Service said it would cooperate fully with the panel, "including by responding on the record," if investigators had any follow up questions over the alleged incident.

Other hearings the committee has held have focused on the Capitol insurrection itself; on Trump allies' awareness that his voter fraud claims were false; and on the pressure campaign by Trump and those in his orbit to push states to not certify now-President Joe Biden's win.

In her testimony last week, Hutchinson said she had heard chatter about the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers -- two prominent far-right groups -- in the days leading up to Trump's speech at the Ellipse. She said that Rudy Giuliani, who was then Trump's personal lawyer, was frequently seen around the White House at the same time.

Leaders of both the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy over the groups' roles in last year's riot.

Comments / 122

toesinthesand
3d ago

If you're not watching..how do you know it's all lies? All testimony has been from Republicans, the 2 secret service agents have been asked to testify..no show yet from them, Pelosi isn't the lead person on the Jan6 Committee..she doesn't decide who testifies or not. Your all CAPS shows you like to shout..but that still doesn't mean you're right...just means you're loud and uniformed.

Reply(5)
30
Sherry Morrow
3d ago

If the police let them in why were they breaking windows and climbing up the side of the buildin?. Why would they beat the police that just opened the doors for them? That makes no sense at all.

Reply(2)
8
John C
2d ago

sweet is this when we get to hear about Ray Epps the fbi plant that was in the crowd telling people to move forward & we must enter the capital?

Reply(7)
6
Related
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
CBS News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
abovethelaw.com

After Court Tosses Steve Bannon's Ploy To Blame His Lawyer, He Tries Repeating It Again LOUDER

Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Select Committee#Impeachment#Cbs News
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

732K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy