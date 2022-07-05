Vineland police ID pedestrian killed along West Chestnut Avenue

VINELAND – Police identified the pedestrian who died Monday after he was struck by a car as Emilio Martinez-Agustin of Vineland.

The 48-year-old man was struck by an eastbound Toyota Corolla along West Chestnut Avenue, near Fourth Street, about 10 p.m., police said. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

This is the second pedestrian-motor vehicle crash along the block within a month.

On June 4, Angel Santos, 33, was walking home about 8:30 p.m. after visiting family on Cherry Street. He was struck at Third Street and dragged down the road by a driver who fled the scene.

Santos was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he said he spent about nine days. He is recovering and relies on crutches to help him get around.

On Monday, he and his family attended the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show at Vineland High School. When they returned home, they noticed the large police presence on their block. They were rerouted, pulled into a nearby laundry parking lot and walked to their Chestnut Avenue home.

When Santos saw the sheet-draped person in the street in front of his home, he said he was stunned.

The fatal collision was just a few hundred feet from where he was left in the roadway, he said.

Police haven’t notified him that a suspect has been arrested. The suspect's vehicle was a dark sports utility vehicle, police said.

After two years in the home, the family plans to move within the next few weeks. Santos said his family does not feel safe living along high-traffic Chestnut Avenue especially as parents of young children.

This latest pedestrian fatality is the third along West Chestnut Avenue in the past 14 months according the New Jersey State Police records.

