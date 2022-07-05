ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Communities encouraged to apply to Restore NY grant program

By Delaney Keppner
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdLQb_0gVekLtL00
ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn… Read More

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York communities will have the opportunity to receive funding to restore and improve their neighborhoods through the Restore New York grant program.

The $250 million program will officially open on July 11 with the goal of encouraging community development and neighborhood growth by eliminating and redeveloping older structures. The program is open to municipalities to support projects that focus on demolishing, rehabilitating, and restoring residential, commercial, and mixed-use buildings.

Grants will be awarded in two rounds this year, with $100 million available in the first round and $150 million available in round two. New York Governor Kathy Hochul stressed the importance of providing funding to improve communities in a press release.

“I have traveled to every corner of the state and have seen first-hand the potential that lies in so many of New York’s blighted, older buildings,” Governor Hochul said. “These spaces once had purpose and are now in need of funding and vision to breathe new life into neighborhoods. Restore New York funding gives localities the resources to transform abandoned and neglected properties, helping rebuild and strengthen communities across the state.”

Funding through the program can be used for vacant, abandoned, condemned, or surplus buildings, and used towards demolishing, deconstructing, rehabilitating, or reconstructing the properties. Emphasis will be placed on projects in economically distressed communities, projects that leverage other state or federal redevelopment funds, and the project’s feasibility and readiness.

Eligible applicants include counties, cities, towns, and villages within New York State based on the following criteria:

  • Cities over 100,000 in population may apply for up to $5 million for one project. However, cities of over 1 million in population and counties therein must apply for projects in a distressed area of the city
  • Cities and villages with populations between 40,000 and 99,999 may apply for one project up to $3 million
  • All other municipalities may apply for one project up to $2 million

Those interested must turn in an intent to apply form to Empire State Development by August 11. More information on the program and requirements can be found here. The request for proposal and full guidelines will be available on July 11.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul announces $9M for affordable housing in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Western New York will receive $9 million as part of a $104 million award to 16 different developments across New York State to provide over 800 affordable homes across the state. The Mt. Olive Senior Manor has been awarded $5 million to provide 65 affordable […]
REAL ESTATE
cortlandvoice.com

Cortlandville approves local vacant building law

The local ordinance that will, as Cortlandville town officials put it, inform the public of building vacancies was approved unanimously at Wednesday’s town board meeting. The new local law will mark vacant buildings and identify those that may have hazardous conditions for first responders. For a breakdown of the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Staten Island Advance

Applications now open for N.Y. civil service exam; here are the law enforcement jobs available

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wanted: New York law enforcement officials for schools, parks and other state facilities. For this reason, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the application period is now open for New York State’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam. State officials estimate 400 entry-level law enforcement positions statewide will be filled over the next year.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
News 4 Buffalo

8 WNY stores cited for unlicensed cannabis sale

(WIVB) — New York State is telling eight Western New York cannabis stores to clean up their act or risk losing the chance to become a licensed dispensary. The Office of Cannabis Management mailed cease and desist letters to 52 cannabis retailers across the Empire State believed to be making unlicensed cannabis sales.
ECONOMY
News 4 Buffalo

Report details approval of Cuomo book deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report claims former governor Andrew Cuomo misled the state’s ethics commission to receive approval to write his pandemic memoir. The report was released Thursday night. Law firm Hogan Lovells was hired to investigate the Joint Commission on Public Ethics’s decision to approve...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Ny
spectrumlocalnews.com

Report: Cuomo office 'overpowered' ethics watchdogs in book approval

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office "overpowered" staff at the state's primary ethics watchdog to win approval of a multimillion-dollar book deal for the then-governor, according to a report released Thursday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. The report provides a window into the approval process by the...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Hochul Signs Green Laws in Brooklyn

New York Governor Kathy Hochul traveled Tuesday for a bill-signing at Newlab multi-disciplinary technology center headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard together with State Senators Kevin Parker and Jessica Ramos, and Assembly Members Pat Fahy and Latoya Joyner. One of the measures she signed tightens the state’s building codes and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.3 Lite FM

‘Dying’ New York Malls Becoming ‘Live/Work/Play’ Destinations’

"Innovative" plans are transforming malls in New York and the Hudson Valley into "live/work/play destinations. On Wednesday, Pyramid Management Group, one of the largest private real estate developers in the Northeast, announced progress on its long-term plan to bring what the company says are "innovative and diversified offerings such as residential housing within the orbit of the company’s enclosed shopping centers."
ECONOMY
News 4 Buffalo

Controversy over New York’s new gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Sheriff’s Association wishes state lawmakers would have consulted with law enforcement first before passing the new concealed carry law that goes into effect Sept. 1. “We feel like simple conversations with experts, and in this case we are the law enforcement...
LAW
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy