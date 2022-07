Michael Chandler is eyeing a fight with Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title next time out. The lightweight title was vacated when Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira ended up winning the fight and Dana White said he would be one-half of a vacant title fight. Yet, he has recently talked about wanting to face Conor McGregor so Chandler says if the Brazilian really wants that fight, he believes he should face Makhachev for the vacant belt.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO