ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fourth of July Parade winners are in!

By Buckrail @ Toby
buckrail.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s Fourth of July Parade winners!. Monday was a beautiful sunny day with strong attendance and over 67 participants in the parade. After the parade, the community judges declared the following winners:. It was Pinky...

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

off square theatre jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. — Off Square Theatre Company is marking the 10th anniversary of Thin Air Shakespeare with a production of the beloved otherworldly comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Edgar Landa and featuring original music by Melissa Elliott, also known as Missy Jo. Come alongside Off Square Theatre to the dreamy world of fairies, […]
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Pet of the week: Meet Dani Girl

JACKSON, Wyo — Don’t be fooled by her age, sweet Dani girl’s lust for life is a constant reminder to stop and smell the flowers. This gal spruces up her cookie cutter physique with a consistent smile, tail wag, and zest for snacks! Adopt Danni from PAWS of Teton Valley, located in Driggs, ID. 208-354-3499.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Adaptive mountain biking and paddling events this weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton Adaptive is hosting two community events this weekend: mountain biking at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) and paddling at Rendezvous Park. • Located at JHMR Bike Park: 3395 Cody Ln, Teton Village, WY 83025. • July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes free...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Off Square Theatre presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

JACKSON, Wyo. — Off Square Theatre Company is marking the 10th anniversary of Thin Air Shakespeare with a production of the beloved otherworldly comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Edgar Landa and featuring original music by Melissa Elliott, also known as Missy Jo. Come alongside...
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Dance Moves
buckrail.com

July at Music on Main rooted in seasoned soul

VICTOR, Idaho. — Music on Main’s July concert schedule is absolutely stacked with seasoned acts that know how to bring the musical heat. The next four shows include groove purveyors B-Side Players with Sghetti (July 7), holler-folk trio The Ghost of Paul Revere with Marmot Ate My Boots (July 14), Americana angel Amy Helm with The Rose McCann Band (July 21), and Remember Jones with Strumbucket (July 28).
VICTOR, ID
buckrail.com

GTMF: Beethoven Piano Extravaganza, July 8-9

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Grand Teton Music Festival presents a two-night Beethoven Piano Extravaganza, this Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9. Each night, pianist Garrick Ohlsson will perform different Beethoven concertos, along with the Festival Orchestra conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Runnicles calls the Beethoven Piano Concerto cycle...
TETON VILLAGE, WY
buckrail.com

Moose-Wilson construction to resume Monday

MOOSE, Wyo. — Construction activities addressing infrastructure needs in the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will resume Monday. Public access will again be limited to weekends during summer construction activities. Construction will begin at 7 a.m. Visitor impacts when construction resumes. From July...
MOOSE, WY
buckrail.com

New paintings from Kenneth Peloke on display at Altamira

JACKSON, Wyo. — New paintings from artist Kenneth Peloke are on display until July 16 at Altamira with an artist reception tomorrow, July 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kenneth Peloke practices a visual form of pay-it-forward: he paints imagery that leaves an impression on him and in turn, he hopes his paintings leave a lasting impression on others. This dynamic is writ large in the exhibition of his new work, aptly titled Lasting Impressions, which runs from July 5 to 16 at Altamira Fine Art.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Get noticed with this raft trailer from Teton Rental

JACKSON, Wyo. — This Whitewater trailer, available locally at Teton Rental, is a great lightweight aluminum deck over the tires trailer for hauling rafts or anything lightweight that fenders may get in the way of loading. The great quality of this trailer will outlast any raft you put on...
TETON COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

National Museum of Military Vehicles Wins A Top Attraction Award

The National Museum of Military Vehicles has won a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for being in the top 10-percent of attractions worldwide. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. Guests consistently remark that the...
DUBOIS, WY
buckrail.com

TCSAR stresses preparedness during ‘especially’ busy summer

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) is urging the public to be prepared on outdoor excursions following an especially busy start to the summer which was punctuated by a Fourth of July fatality on the Snake River. Since June, TCSAR has responded to 12 calls for...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Bighorn sheep and backcountry users survey results released

MOOSE, Wyo. — After the initial season of voluntary winter closures for bighorn sheep, the results from a survey of backcountry users have been released. An online survey conducted from April 11 to June 6 asked backcountry skiers and winter climbers to share their perspectives and knowledge in an effort to inform Grand Teton National Park’s Bighorn Sheep Winter Habitat Protection Plan. Orchestrated by Teton Backcountry Alliance, Teton Climbers’ Coalition, Winter Wildlands Alliance, Access Fund and American Alpine Club, the survey asked questions about respondents’ willingness to follow closures, suggested alternatives for protecting sheep habitat, recommendations for how skiers and climbers can work with agencies, comments on specific closure locations and observations of sheep in the backcountry.
MOOSE, WY
buckrail.com

Elk Refuge releases environmental assessment for new visitor center

JACKSON, Wyo. — Last week, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it had evaluated effects and alternatives associated with construction of a replacement visitor center on the National Elk Refuge (Refuge) that is slated to break ground in 2025. The Final Environmental Assessment (EA) found that a...
JACKSON, WY
travelawaits.com

Most Of Yellowstone National Park Open To Visitors Again, Here’s What Is Still Closed

Yellowstone National Park is reopening more roadways after historic flooding ravaged the area. But, there are still areas visitors cannot access. The park is reopening its North Loop from Norris Junction to Canyon Junction. This includes access to Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower-Roosevelt. The opening means visitors can access the northern and southern loops of Yellowstone National Park via the East Entrance in Cody, Wyoming; the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana; and the South Entrance in Grand Teton/Jackson, Wyoming.
CODY, WY
buckrail.com

New website encourages community engagement

JACKSON, Wyo. — A new website will act as an engagement portal for community members to help shape the future of Jackson. Created by the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board (JHTTB), EngageTetonCountyWy.com provides a simple platform for individuals to see what projects are happening now in the community, and how citizens can engage with them.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

BREAKING: TCSAR responds to presumed drowning on Snake River

JACKSON, Wyo. — This afternoon, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) responded to a presumed drowning accident on the Snake River. Authorities responded to the incident, Monday afternoon between the South Park and Astoria boat ramps. The man’s identity has not yet been released. Buckrail offers condolences to...
TETON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy