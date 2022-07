In her 28 years in Congress, Zoe Lofgren has done it all. She has led committees on immigration, judiciary issues and technology. She's participated in impeachment proceedings for three sitting presidents, serving as a manager for that of former President Donald Trump. And now she is participating in an effort to preserve democracy in the nation's most-watched investigation since the Watergate scandal.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO