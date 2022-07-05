ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Poets Needed for Readings, Laureate Position in Takoma Park

By Matthew Shea
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakoma Park Arts is seeking poets to apply for poetry readings in the area, as well as someone to serve as a city ambassador on poetry, the city government announced in a tweet Friday. The poetry readings are part of the Takoma Park Arts cultural series and take place...

Takoma Park, MD
