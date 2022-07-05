Poets Needed for Readings, Laureate Position in Takoma Park

The vendor used by the Maryland State Board of Elections mailed duplicate ballots for the upcoming primary elections to 791 voters in Montgomery County. As confirmed by Dr. Gilberto Zelaya, election officials learned of the error on June 30 and a letter was sent to the recipients on July 1 containing an explanation of the error and instructions on what to do next. In the letter, recipients were instructed to destroy the second ballot if they had already returned a voted ballot or if they still had both.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO