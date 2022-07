Back in April of 2022 you couldn't go anywhere in Brookfield, CT without talking about Hannah Casperson. The 25-year old Casperson is from Brookfield, and on (4/3/22) police say she led them on a lengthy police chase that ended in a wreck. I published pictures of the wreck, I'd received from Ethan and Lou Show listeners, days after the police chase took place. At the time of the incident, Casperson was wanted by police for her alleged role in vehicle break-ins and robberies in Wolcott.

