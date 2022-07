PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — In early March, Parma Heights police found the body of a 70-year-old man, a prolific hoarder, who had suffocated under the weight of his own belongings. In the mountains of books, paper and musical instruments, detectives searched for anything to explain how Robert Ellzey spent his final days. What detectives didn’t know was that his death would serve as a macabre preamble to a case that proved to be far more bizarre.

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO