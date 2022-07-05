ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Police: 44-year-old man injured after SW Kan. hit-and-run

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident and asking the public for help to locate a vehicle. Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a pedestrian...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Chase in stolen truck ends with 3 arrests in western Kansas

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were arrested Wednesday after a chase involving a stolen truck from Colby. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began around 10:24 a.m. when a stolen Chevy Silverado was spotted by law enforcement at the Syracuse Food Center. The sheriff’s office says the driver sped out of the lot and struck a Fed Ex truck near Avenue C. The stolen pickup was located on U.S. Highway 50 before it turned south onto Kansas Highway 27. Spike strips were deployed at River Road and K-27. However, the pickup continued into town on Main Street and eventually turned east on U.S 50.
SYRACUSE, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Bomb threats at campuses nationwide, 2 in Kansas

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating bomb threats nationwide and at two schools in Kansas. Just before 1p.m. Thursday, a bomb threat was called in at KU School of Medicine, 1010 N. Kansas Street, in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Police and KU Security checked the facility and alerted staff. They found no bomb but continue to investigate, according to Ditch.
FORD COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Investigation of campus bomb threats in Kansas continues

FORD COUNTY — Dodge City Community College and KU School of Medicine in Wichita will resume all regular activities on Friday after bomb threats. Law enforcement authorities are investigating bomb threats nationwide and at the two schools in Kansas. Just before 1p.m. Thursday, a bomb threat was called in...
FORD COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: 3 girls walk out of Garden City juvenile detention center

The Garden City Police Department is on the lookout for three teenagers who walked out of juvenile custody in late June. The 16-year-old girls -- Taylor Criswell, Lucia “Lucy” Hernandez and Lauren McQuigg -- left the Juvenile Detention Center, located at 507 W. Santa Fe Street, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. They did not have permission to leave.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
DODGE CITY, KS
JC Post

Popular river otter dies suddenly at Kansas zoo

FINNEY COUNTY —Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City said farewell to “Ariel,” the 19-year-old, female river otter who passed away suddenly this week, according to a statement from the zoo. Ariel debuted at the zoo in September of 2003 after arriving from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield,...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy