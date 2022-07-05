Police: 44-year-old man injured after SW Kan. hit-and-run

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were arrested Wednesday after a chase involving a stolen truck from Colby. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began around 10:24 a.m. when a stolen Chevy Silverado was spotted by law enforcement at the Syracuse Food Center. The sheriff’s office says the driver sped out of the lot and struck a Fed Ex truck near Avenue C. The stolen pickup was located on U.S. Highway 50 before it turned south onto Kansas Highway 27. Spike strips were deployed at River Road and K-27. However, the pickup continued into town on Main Street and eventually turned east on U.S 50.

