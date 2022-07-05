ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Expecting moms, and the importance of managing stress during tumultuous times

By Matt Hollinshead
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent times have produced a number of stressors, from COVID-19 restrictions and higher gas prices to wildfires. As a result, Rio Rancho-Albuquerque area hospitals and birthing centers emphasize the importance of managing stress in the days and weeks leading up to welcoming newborns into the world, because it can otherwise have...

New Defined Fitness on 528

Heard the Hilltop Plaza is getting a new and improved Defined Fitness Gym and Pool. It would be nice to work out and then eat Weck’s afterwards…. Word has it that the gym will have a massage table, self-sustaining machines and outdoor workout space. Here is the description from...
Lovelace primary care clinics win top national care award

ALBUQUERQUE –– Lovelace Medical Group’s primary care clinics have received the National Committee for Quality Assurance Patient-Centered Medical Home Re-recognition for 2020-2023. Lovelace Medical Group (LMG) first gained the recognition in 2016, which includes the Independence Square, Westside Irving and Las Estancias clinics. The Patient-Centered Medical Home...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UNM announces faculty promoted to distinguished professor

The University of New Mexico has announced the promotion and honor of seven faculty to the rank of distinguished professor. The rank of distinguished professor is awarded to faculty who have demonstrated outstanding achievements, and are nationally and internationally renowned scholars. This is the highest title UNM bestows upon faculty.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City of Santa Fe Investigating Discolored Water, Says It’s Safe to Drink

The City of Santa Fe says it has received approximately five times as many reports as usual over the last few weeks about discolored water—around 200 customers out of its 36,000 accounts. In response, the city has “modified operations to help pinpoint the root cause” of the discolored water, which officials say can be caused by a variety of factors, including hydrant flushing, water line breaks, source water chemistry, oxidizing minerals etc. In the meantime, the city says, the water is safe, even if aesthetically unappealing, as its distribution system “is a closed network of pressurized pipes carrying treated and chlorinated water. We sample water almost continuously where it enters the system and on a regular basis at a number of points throughout the system. That sampling ensures that we know that the water in the system is safe.” To flush your line, the city suggests: Turn on the cold water and let it run for five minutes; If it doesn’t clear, wait 20 minutes and try again (capture and use that flushed water for the plants and garden). If the cloudy water persists, call (505) 955-4333 so the city can send someone to check what’s happening. The city does not have a timeline for resolution of the issue, but will post updates here. “City of Santa Fe Water is working hard to understand and address the issue,” Water Division Director Jesse Roach says in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work toward a solution.”
SANTA FE, NM
What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Dreams and blessings adorn the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque

Michael Toya is following in the footsteps of his ancestors. The Jemez Pueblo artist braved the elements for three months as he completed a large-scale mural on the outside of the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque. “I’ve never done a mural or anything to this magnitude or scale,” Toya says. “At...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Making green chile roasting…greener

A researcher at a laboratory in New Mexico thinks he may have found a way to roast one of the most important foods in the state’s cuisine without emitting carbon dioxide. The green chile pepper is an important part of New Mexico cuisine, but the preparation process to turn this plant into an important ingredient is not always particularly climate-friendly. But scientists at Sandia National Laboratories of Albuquerque, New Mexico, are looking to change that.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
About 200 Santa Fe residents dealing with discolored water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved […]
SANTA FE, NM
New Mexico mother charged after 2-year-old overdoses on THC gummies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amanda Ulibarri, 33, made her first court appearance after facing charges of child neglect. On July 1 the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center after Ulibarri’s two-year-old daughter was admitted after consuming THC-infused gummies.  Other than reacting to pain, court records show the two-year-old was unresponsive. Court documents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Possible bomb threat at Santa Fe residency

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat at 2800 Cerrillos Road. There was a shelter in place for the residents and people at Coronado Condominiums, but has since been removed. The departments investigated whether the threat was...
SANTA FE, NM
Marijuana plant found growing at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 crew did a double-take Tuesday afternoon when they stumbled across a marijuana plant growing at Tingley Beach. The plant was growing right alongside a walkway around one of the ponds. After News 13 notified the BioPark, staff came right out to remove it. Judging by the shape of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UNM student has sights set on pro boxing career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At only 20 years old, UNM student Alexa Garrobo is on a quest to become a professional boxer. She has beaten multiple high-profile up-and-comers, but none more important than her next one at the Golden Gloves Colorado Regional. “I feel like this is the biggest challenge I’ve had as of right now, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Rancho cannabis sales among the top in the state

Rio Rancho is in the top five for total sales of cannabis. The city racked up $1.64 million in total sales with medical weighing in at $924,781 and adult use reaching $716,053, according to the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department. Recreational cannabis became legal June 29...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Albuquerque Public School Board tables parent’s rights proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque Public School Board is tabling the controversial parent’s rights proposal. This comes after a night of heated debate amongst board members on what parents should be able to be told about if their child confides in an APS staff member. The proposal would give parents the right to access student […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe hosts ribbon-cutting for Bicentennial Pool renovations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations to the Bicentennial Pool in Santa Fe are officially complete. Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting for the $2.3 million project on Wednesday. The pool was shut down in 2020 because of major leaks. The improvements include a new lap pool, new decking, and landscaping around the pools, as well as a host […]
SANTA FE, NM

