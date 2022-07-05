Now Serving Omaha: Capri

The Hoppy Taco has you covered for fresh, delicious tacos, craft beers, and so much more. Located in Omaha's historic Dundee neighborhood, The Hoppy Taco features Mexican favorites and locally brewed craft beers. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Jose Flores at The Hoppy Taco to talk about...
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For two years customers were able to get authentic Venezuelan food at the Switch. El Arepon was one of the first food vendors you'd see when you'd walk into the food hall on Farnam in the Blackstone District. But customers now have to drive to...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Friday that three weeks of shows will be postponed including the show in Omaha. In a social post, he mentions taking care of himself, taking time to heal, and putting his mental health first after hitting a breaking point.
With gas prices rising and inflation impacting visits to the grocery store, people are looking for ways to save money, but still travel and have fun outings. Believe it or not, you don't need to travel far or spend much money to have fun experiences in the Omaha area. From local outdoor concerts to community festivals, there are plenty of activities that are free or affordable. Here is our look at things to check out during your Travels in the Heartland.
LINCOLN – A popular Beatrice restaurant is getting a makeover, and addition. The Beatrice Runza® Restaurant location will close its doors later this month and a new Runza® building will be built in its place. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National says “Runza® has been part...
OMAHA, Neb. — Beneath the wide-open sky and shade of trees, Ladonna White sat with her family for another Jazz on the Green. They were here for the music, but also for the family's matriarch, or Queen Bee, as they call her, Charlesetta Cox. "She loved Jazz on the...
If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
OMAHA, Neb. — The second half of the summer outdoor pool season kicked off Friday in Omaha. The city planned to open four outdoor pools that were closed for the first half of the summer. These include Deer Ridge, Karen, Oak Heights and Spring Lake. Several pools are also...
Elmwood Park – 411-1/2 N Elmwood Rd. July 8 - 10 – 8 p.m. (Activities at 6 p.m.) Omaha Community Playhouse – 6915 Cass St. July 8 – Jitterbugs’ Night Out at Eagles Ballroom (201 S. 24th St.) July 8 – Aubrey Logan at Holland...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a big grand opening holiday weekend, a couple of features at Gene Leahy Mall are in need of repairs and are closed temporarily. The RiverFront said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that The Cascades water feature “needs a little TLC” and would re-open as soon as possible.
Quick — imagine the perfect patio. I’m guessing you’re picturing a sunny, sprawling space with comfortable seating, cold drinks and decor that transports you out of Nebraska into a more tropical locale. That’s all great… but wouldn’t it be even better with a fantastic plate of food?...
OMAHA, Neb. — The Tri-Faith Center opened its doors in 2020, the final component and central hub of Omaha's Tri-Faith Initiative campus near 132nd and Pacific streets. "So the Tri-Faith Initiative was founded in 2006, as a co-location of a church, a mosque and a synagogue with an interfaith center. It's a bold experiment that doesn't exist anyplace else in the world," said Wendy Goldberg, Tri-Faith Executive Director.
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, Neb. — Employees at Ground Floor Guitar and the Omaha Police Department are stringing together how many instruments and cash thieves ran off withFriday afternoon around 3 p.m. Empty spots in the walls of guitars show how many instruments robbers stole from the small business in Blackstone. There's...
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Looking for a fun loving, energetic canine companion that loves to just goof around? Draco is the pup for you!. The 5-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier and English Bulldog...
SHENANDOAH, Iowa — Iowans paid tribute to a World War 2 hero on Friday. Army Air Force pilot Hugh Conklin Bell was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. in Shenandoah, Iowa. The graveside service included military honors put on by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
A lull in vaccination for kids under 5 in Omaha metro. It's been several weeks since COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children under the age of 5. A house was ripped apart in an explosion in northwest Iowa just a few hours ago. OPS holds job fair for support staff.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The vaccination rates are up for the Hispanic population in the metro area, but they are still not where they should be according to UNMC’s Dr. Armando de Alba. Misinformation and a lack of trust in the health care system are the main causes,...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of an apartment fire Thursday morning. Officials say the cause was due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Woodcrest Plaza. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and...
Comments / 0