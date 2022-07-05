Princeton student combines disability advocacy with bridal industry

Simply Blush Bridal has teamed up with All Bodies, All Brides to offer four complimentary Luxe bridal appointments on August 7. Simply Blush is co-owned by Amy Turner (seated center in black) and Tracy Alford (seated center in pink). Also pictured from left is Lindsey Kosydar, Susie Cunningham, Kenan Pope, Gaby Toussaint and Haley Poole.

Horan

WENDELL — Katie Horan is working to promote her message of disability advocacy to the public.

A 2021 graduate of East Wake Academy in Zebulon, the former salutatorian just finished her first year at Princeton while pursuing certificates in cognitive science and religion and maintaining her pre-law track. Through it all, Horan’s motivation has come from family.

“My whole life has been colored by disability advocacy, which is something I’m passionate about,” Horan said. “I have an older brother who is on the autism spectrum, and he has been my biggest supporter my whole life. It’s always disheartening to me to see the world not treating people with disabilities the way they deserve.”

In January, Horan applied for the Bogle Fellowship at Princeton. Named after investor, philanthropist and The Vanguard Group founder John Bogle — the fellowship is for first-year students looking to participate in a service or civic engagement throughout the summer.

Horan received the grant and created All Bodies, All Brides, an entity dedicated to making the bridal industry accessible to everyone.

Horan works at Simply Blush Bridal, a position she’s held since 2019, and said it was a perfect fit.

“I wanted to merge my passion for disability advocacy with something I’m familiar with and love, the bridal industry,” Horan said. “This is an initiative to bring accessibility and inclusion to the bridal industry. I’m training stylists on language choices, sensory concerns, hearing and visual impairments, brides with mobility concerns, trying to implement protocol so that anyone who walks in the building feels welcomed.”

All Bodies, All Brides is also teaming up with Simply Bush Bridal for an event on August 7, when four complimentary Luxe Bridal appointments will be offered. The appointment is a two-hour block during which a bride works with a Simply Blush master stylist to choose her dream gown while enjoying perks such as a charcuterie board, mocktail drinks and personalized styling.

Tracy Alford, co-owner of Simply Blush Bridal, said Horan has always wanted to bring her advocacy work to the forefront and has a great opportunity with the Bogle Fellowship. Only 25 students a year are granted the fellowship opportunity.

“She’s always been an advocate for those with special needs,” Alford said. “She also has a love for law and the bridal industry, so this is a way to bring it all together. It was a natural fit with her being here, and”

Horan said she’ll look to keep the initiative going when school starts up in the fall, utilizing Zoom for virtual meetings in the home state while growing the brand beyond.

I want to continue working in the North Carolina area during fall or winter break, but if a store wants to work with me outside of that, we can do virtual training,” Horan said. “Also, Princeton is close to the New York City area, so I’m going to try to branch out there as well.”

For more information, go to www.allbodiesallbrides.com or email Horan at contact@allbodiesallbrides.com.