ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Woman Who Jumped from I-95 Bridge over Mianus River Transported to Greenwich Hospital

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday afternoon the Greenwich Police Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. Greenwich Police dispatched several units to the area....

greenwichfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

Police: Sleeping driver causes head-on crash on Main Street

MONROE, CT — A 65-year-old New Canaan man fell asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck while heading north on Route 25 Thursday afternoon, before swerving into the south lane and hitting a box truck head on, according to police. Both drivers and a passenger in the box...
MONROE, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bus Driver Beaten/Hospitalized

2022-07-08 @ 5PMish– A GBT bus driver was pulled from the bus and beaten at the 1300 block of Main Street (between Grand and Frank Street). The driver has been hospitalized. News12’s Frank Recchia will have a report tomorrow. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Female Jumps Off Mianus River Bridge

“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Greenwich, CT
Greenwich, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Crews Rescue Boaters After Crash on Candlewood Lake in Sherman

Sherman firefighters conducted a boat rescue after two vessels crashed on Candlewood Lake in Sherman Thursday evening. Crews said they were called to the lake in the area of Chicken Rock at about 7:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated that there was a boat in distress with people in the water.
SHERMAN, CT
WTNH

Fiery crash closes I-95 South in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The southbound side of I-95 in Fairfield between exits 22 and 23 was partially shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash and fire Friday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Fairfield Fire Department said it was dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash near exit 22 on I-95 South. Once on […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Greenwich Hospital
WTNH

Two dogs die in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two dogs died due to a house fire in North Haven on Thursday night, according to officials. The North Haven Fire Department and police units said they were dispatched to a structure fire on Hidden Pond Drive just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. Neighbors had called 911 reporting a […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

WATCH: Firefighters Rescue Woman From Under CT Transit Bus in Stamford

Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident. Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the...
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

P&Z Refers Historic Greenwich Ave Intersection Design to Experts on Greenscape Committee

At both Monday’s P&Z briefing and Thursday’s meeting, the main attraction was the proposed intersection improvements on Greenwich Avenue: Havemeyer/Arch and Fawcett/Grigg, though most comments focused on the former, which is located in a Historic National Register District. First Selectman Fred Camillo, who has passionately advocated for the...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WTNH

Norwalk teacher arrested for risk of injury to student

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested for risk of injury to a student following an incident last year, police said. According to the Norwalk Police Department, 61-year-old York Mario of Orange was reported for mistreatment towards a student at West Rocks Middle School. Following an investigation, police found that […]
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD Arrest Man on Island Beach Who Threatened to Burn Victims

On Sunday afternoon, Greenwich Police responded to Island Beach on a report of a physical altercation. Investigation revealed that during the verbal argument Juan Carlos Ortega-Vera, 29, of Chappaqua, NY, threatened to burn victim 1 and victim 2 while he was operating a charcoal grill. Police said that one of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy