Beyond van Gogh coming to Kentucky International Convention Center in July

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Work has begun on eliminating the last chemical weapons stockpile stored at an Army depot in Kentucky. The Blue Grass Army Depot’s stockpile of decades-old M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent makes up about half of the 523 tons of weapons that were originally stored there. The nerve agent, also known as sarin, is colorless, odorless and highly toxic. The first of those rockets was destroyed Wednesday at the Blue Grass Chemical-Agent Destruction Pilot Plant, Army officials said in a news release. The depot’s stocks of VX and mustard agent projectiles have already been neutralized. The pilot plant, built to safely destroy the deadly weapons, began its mission in 2019.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO