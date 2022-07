Leslie Denise Hatton, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2022, at Hilldale Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Brewer’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO