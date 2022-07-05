ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘The Show’ Episode 8: Alex Rodriguez Talks Yankees, Aaron Judge, Ownership, Broadcasting

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrRZ6_0gVee7GK00
Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez. Go.

Whenever you get the chance to talk to A-Rod, usually interesting things are said. On the latest episode of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, the baseball legend, businessman, Timberwolves part owner and ESPN broadcaster joined the guys.

Joel and Jon also evaluate players and teams around MLB at the midseason point.

The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman
  • Jon and Joel give their picks for most surprising and disappointing team, most surprising and disappointing player, player they loved covering and a player they hated covering.
Alex Rodriguez Interview:
  • TIMBERWOLVES OWNERSHIP: Comparisons owning a NBA team vs. MLB team.
  • NEAR-METS OWNERSHIP: Finishing in second behind Steve Cohen, who has done a terrific job so far with the Mets.
  • AARON JUDGE: 50% chance he believes Judge does not come back to the Yankees after the season. What team would he go to if he left the Yankees?
  • YANKEES FUTURE: They are the richest franchise in sports. They should be in love with bringing Judge back and should pay him for the long haul.
  • HIS OWN FUTURE: Loves working with Michael Kay on the Kay-Rod Cast. Likes putting teams together, whether in sports, business or front office. Likes to be challenged by great thinkers. Likes to win with like-minded people.
SUBSCRIBE BELOW:

New episodes of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman will be released every Tuesday afternoon through the entire MLB season. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Amazon or wherever you get podcasts above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy