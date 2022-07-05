ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

4 in 10 Americans say they’re financially ‘struggling’ amid high inflation and soaring gas prices

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The number of people struggling financially in the US is rising as fast as inflation.

Four in 10 Americans say they’re fighting to stay afloat with white-hot inflation and high gas prices among families’ top concerns, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Some 42% say they’re struggling financially – an 18-percentage-point increase in just one year, Monmouth University Polling Institute said.

It’s the first time in five years since Monmouth began asking about participants “current financial situation” that more than three in 10 people said they were struggling to remain where they are.

“Economic concerns tend to rise to the top of the list of family concerns, as you might expect, but the singular impact of inflation is really hitting home right now,” Patrick Murray, director of the institute, said in a statement.

“And most Americans are blaming Washington for their current pain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5sVJ_0gVee6Nb00
Monmouth University asked participants about their “current financial situation.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruyzE_0gVee6Nb00
High gas prices are a major concern for struggling families.

Of those polled, 33% said inflation and 15% said gas prices were their top concern, and only 23% said they expect Washington will help ease the burden of their top concerns in the next few years, the poll said.

Just 9% say their financial picture is getting better, down from 25% who were optimistic last July, according to the poll. The number of people earning under $50,000 who say they are financially struggling ballooned by 18 percentage points to 57% from just a year ago, the poll said.

A whopping 88% believe the US is on the wrong track – and more than half don’t think President Joe Biden’s policies are helping the middle class, according to Monmouth.

Only 10% of Americans think the US is headed in the right direction as Biden’s job underwater job-approval rating continued to take a nosedive.

He is now at an approve-disapprove mark of 36/57 – a sharp drop from 48/44 in July 2021, a Monmouth news release said. Fifty-four percent say Biden’s policies haven’t benefitted the middle class, up from 36% who said the same last July, according to Monmouth.

Another 52% said the president’s policies haven’t benefitted the poor, up from 29% who said they felt that way a year ago, the poll said.

Only 15% of those polled approve of the job Congress is doing, but there was a pretty even split over who they think should run the federal government. Including political “leaners” about 47% said Republicans should control Congress while 47% said Democrats should remain in control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zvtD_0gVee6Nb00
Inflation is taking a toll on many Americans.

“The state of the economy has Americans in a foul mood,” Murray said. “They are not happy with Washington. However, that has not changed the overall picture of whom they want in control of Congress. The question is who actually shows up in the fall to vote.” The poll comes with a 3.1-point margin of error and was conducted between June 23 and 27.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Kamala Harris Would Beat Ron DeSantis in 2024 Election: Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris would defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up, according to a new poll, but the race would be extremely close. A poll from the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) has found that Harris enjoys 39 support to the Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy