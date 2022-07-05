ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

One injured in Tuesday accident

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON — One person was hurt in a Tuesday afternoon Alton collision. At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Alton firefighters responded to a...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Three people killed in crash on Old US 51 near Beckemeyer

Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous says three occupants of a car died after it appears their vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming semi on Old US 50 about a half-mile east of Harper Street in Beckemeyer. The sheriff says the driver of the car was a 15-year-old female...
BECKEMEYER, IL
The Telegraph

Two charged with using cars as weapons

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton and an O'Fallon man allegedly used motor vehicles as weapons in separate cases and have been charged with aggravated battery by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Samuel T. Taylor III, 35, of Alton, was charged July 7 with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Accidents
mymoinfo.com

Serious injury crash on Hwy 30

(Jefferson County) Two people suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 30 west of High Ridge Commons Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Matthew Haynes of Fenton was stopped at the red light, and as the light turned green and started to move forward, he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox driven by 66-year-old Charmion Gleiforst of House Springs. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 8’clock Thursday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 8th, 2022

A 29-year-old East St. Louis man has been arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Andre Odell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $1,500 bond. 32-year-old Dustin Branch of Oswego was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on...
MARION COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Collinsville man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE – A Collinsville man has been charged with the burglary of a garage by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. James C. Williams Sr., 51, of Collinsville, was charged July 7 with burglary, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hhr
KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Six face drug charges in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple methamphetamine-related felony cases were among drug charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charles E. Rea Jr., 44, of Granite City, was charged July 7 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and obstruction of identification, a Class A misdemeanor.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Pontoon Beach man faces firearm felony

EDWARDSVILLE — A Pontoon Beach man was charged with a firearm felony on Wednesday by Madison County. Derek D. Brooks, also known as Derex D. Brooks, 53, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
The Telegraph

Alton man charged with 7 gun crimes

An Alton man was charged with seven firearm related felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Martell T. Porter, 26, of Alton, was charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Telegraph

Alton man charged in Bethalto burglary

An Alton man was charged with burglary by Madison County on Wednesday. Matthew C. Thaxton, 28, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Street, was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

8-month-old killed in wrong-way crash in the Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Detectives with the Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver. The accident happened Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. on the entrance ramp to southbound I-255 at State Street in East St. Louis. A mother and father were...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
The Telegraph

South Roxana man faces Class X drug charge

EDWARDSVILLE — A South Roxana man was charged with three felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Daniel A. Perez, 32, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony; possession of a stolen license plate, a Class 2 felony; and possession of ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
The Telegraph

Fosterburg Road sees work

ALTON — Alton Public Works employees used a concrete saw Thursday to cut through Fosterburg Road, north of Illinois 255. Emergency road repairs were made from Route 255 to Wolf Road. The repair work had the northbound lanes shut down and flaggers directed northbound traffic up the southbound lanes in that area.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy