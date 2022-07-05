One injured in Tuesday accident

(Jefferson County) Two people suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 30 west of High Ridge Commons Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Matthew Haynes of Fenton was stopped at the red light, and as the light turned green and started to move forward, he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox driven by 66-year-old Charmion Gleiforst of House Springs. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 8’clock Thursday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO