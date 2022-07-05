ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Garden City police ask for help in search for missing teens

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for three 16-year-old girls reported missing since last Wednesday, June 29. Police said...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

19-year-old river otter dies at Garden City Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City said farewell to Ariel, the 19-year-old, female river otter who passed away suddenly Wednesday morning. Necropsy results are pending. The median life expectancy for North American river otters is 12.3 years. Ariel debuted at the zoo in September of 2003...
GARDEN CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Bomb threats reported at colleges in Wichita, Dodge City

Bomb threats were reported Thursday at colleges in Wichita and Dodge City, continuing a patter that has been reported across the country. Police found nothing suspicious during a search of a classroom at Dodge City Community College. In Wichita, there was a similar threat reported at the KU School of Medicine. This also turned out to be a false call.
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
DODGE CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden City#City Police#Law Enforcement#West Santa Fe Street
KSN News

Man leaving a Garden City bar hit by a pickup

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police say a 44-year-old man received several injuries after being hit by a Chevy Silverado while leaving the El Patron Bar. It happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday at Fulton and 12th Street. Police say they arrived and found the man lying in the roadway. The man was alert and taken to St. Catherine Hospital.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Chase in stolen truck ends with 3 arrests in western Kansas

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were arrested Wednesday after a chase involving a stolen truck from Colby. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began around 10:24 a.m. when a stolen Chevy Silverado was spotted by law enforcement at the Syracuse Food Center. The sheriff’s office says the driver sped out of the lot and struck a Fed Ex truck near Avenue C. The stolen pickup was located on U.S. Highway 50 before it turned south onto Kansas Highway 27. Spike strips were deployed at River Road and K-27. However, the pickup continued into town on Main Street and eventually turned east on U.S 50.
SYRACUSE, KS
Oxygen

Ex-Boyfriend ‘Went Hunting’ And Gunned Down Kansas Woman After Seeing Her Dance With Another Man

For Erin Jones, a 31-year-old single mom of two who worked as a bank teller in Dodge City, Kansas, Friday, May 4, 2007 was all about a laid-back ladies night. She and her friend, Vanessa Feldman, began the evening at a basketball game. Drinks and some dancing at a local club followed. The women went home in the wee hours of Saturday and made plans for lunch later that day.
DODGE CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy